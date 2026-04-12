Next Gen Kia Sonet To Get Strong Hybrid – New Platform, More Features and Safety

Kia is working on the next-generation Sonet compact SUV for India, which is expected to launch in 2027. Internally codenamed QY2E, the new model will bring significant updates over the current version, including a new platform, enhanced features and improved practicality.

Sonet has been an important product for Kia India since its debut in 2020, followed by a facelift in 2024. Monthly sales of the Sonet are at 9-10k, which makes it one of the top selling cars in the segment. But with rising competition in the sub-4m SUV segment, Kia is preparing a major upgrade to keep the Sonet relevant in the coming years.

Shift To New K1 Platform

One of the biggest changes will be the move to Kia’s newer K1 platform, replacing the existing architecture. This new platform is already seen on Syros and supports a more advanced setup. With this upgrade, the new Sonet is expected to offer features like over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote diagnostics. The K1 platform also uses improved structural materials, which could help Kia target higher safety ratings with the next-gen model. Syros has already scored a 5 star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP.

Thanks to the new platform, Kia will be able to increase the wheelbase, which will result in added space for rear seat passengers. This approach is similar to what Hyundai has done with Venue, where the newer model offers better rear seat comfort. With these changes, the new Sonet could become a more practical family SUV.

Engines To Continue, Hybrid In Pipeline

At launch, the next-gen Sonet is expected to retain its existing engine lineup. This includes a 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options, along with their current transmission choices. However, Kia is also developing a strong hybrid powertrain for the Sonet. While details are limited, this hybrid option is expected to arrive later, likely around 2028 or 2029, and not at the time of launch.

Hybrid Sonet will be a game-changer in sub 4m SUV segment. As of now, none of the sub 4m SUVs in the Indian market come with strong hybrid. In related news, Maruti and Toyota are also working on a hybrid system for smaller cars. It is expected to feature on Fronx as well as Brezza in the future.

Feature Upgrades

The next-gen Sonet is likely to receive larger infotainment and instrument screens, possibly upgraded to 12.3-inch units. Another major addition could be Level 2 ADAS, replacing the current Level 1 system. Once launched, the new Sonet will continue to compete with models like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and upcoming SUVs (like Renault Bridger, Mahindra Vision S) in the segment.

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