Next Gen Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Could Get Turbo Engine With Mild Hybrid Tech

New-gen Suzuki S-Cross is one of the two SUVs in development currently – Maruti has plans to launch multiple new SUVs in India by 2025

Demand for SUVs is on the rise, globally. Almost every manufacturer already has a strong SUV portfolio. Those who don’t, are working on launching new SUVs in the near future. Suzuki is one of those who currently lack a strong presence in the SUV segment.

Suzuki has planned to launch multiple new SUVs by 2025. One of them will be new gen S-Cross. The Japanese automaker will introduce the new-gen crossover in European markets sometime in 2022 followed by a launch in other markets possibly in India.

While details of the new-gen S-Cross are very scarce at the moment, latest reports indicate that the UV will receive a completely revamped design. Additionally, the crossover will also receive some sort of electrification to its updated powertrain which will allow the brand to achieve the brand’s goal to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

New-Gen S-Cross Powertrain Details

Apart from S-Cross, Suzuki is also developing a new-gen Vitara for its international markets which, like its crossover sibling, will feature a new hybrid technology. This new hybrid technology is likely to be sourced from Toyota which has forged a global alliance with Suzuki.

Speaking about S-Cross powertrain, the mid-size crossover will be available in two engine options. It will continue to offer the 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol motor but with a stronger 48V mild-hybrid technology. In its present form, this motor returns 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the new-gen model, the 4-speed automatic might make way for a new 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Internationally, S-Cross will also be offered with a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine which kicks out 127 bhp and 235 Nm of peak torque. However, this engine is not likely to be on offer in India. The India-spec model will also miss out on Suzuki’s 4X4 AllGrip drivetrain system which will be offered in international markets. However, the India-spec S-Cross might benefit from the BS6 updated 1.5-litre DDiS diesel unit which is expected to make a return soon with models like Ertiga and Vitara Brezza.

Other Models in development

In India, the new-gen S-Cross is expected to hit showrooms a few months after its European debut, most probably in 2023. Apart from the crossover, Maruti Suzuki, the Indian arm of Suzuki, in association with Toyota is developing a new mid-size SUV to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Codenamed YFG, this SUV is expected to make its debut sometime next year.

In addition, the Japanese carmaker is also working on developing a 5-door version of Jimny which will be exclusively manufactured in India. The compact off-roader will also make its debut around the same time in 2022/23. Recently, Maruti cleared some room in its Gurgaon-based manufacturing facility for its upcoming lineup of SUVs by shifting production of some of its models to Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG).