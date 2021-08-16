Next Gen Maruti Swift Debut In 2022 – Swift Sport To Get More Powerful

India is the largest market for Swift hatchback – Swift Sport is not available in India and there’s no surety if next-gen model will be launched here

Showcased at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Suzuki Swift Sport is available in select markets such as UK, Australia and Europe. High pricing is likely to be a key factor why Swift Sport is not offered in the Indian market. For example, Suzuki Swift Sport range starts at £20,070 in UK. This is close to 21 lakh in Indian Rupees.

In comparison, the standard Swift sold in India is available at a starting price of Rs 5.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Indian market has very limited demand for premium small cars. For the same amount of money, most people here would prefer SUVs. If Swift Sport is launched here, its sales are likely to be miniscule.

Next-gen Suzuki Swift Sport key updates

New gen Maruti Swift will make its debut next year, in 2022. It will come with evolutionary styling and updated engine option. It will continue with the same 1.2 liter motor, but will now get hybrid option. This will help in increasing fuel efficiency.

A year later, next-gen Suzuki Swift Sport is expected to debut. It is likely to get an updated powertrain and a stiffer chassis. These enhancements shall be able to deliver tangible gains in terms of performance. The hybrid powertrain comprising 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol motor and 48-volt mild hybrid system will be updated to deliver increased power output. However, exact numbers haven’t been revealed yet.

In its current form, the powertrain is capable of generating 138 hp of max power at 5500 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque at 2500-3000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

In comparison, standard Maruti Swift available in India is powered by a 1.2-litre advanced K Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT motor that comes integrated with idle start/stop function. It is capable of generating 89 hp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4400 rpm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT unit.

Even in its current form, Suzuki Swift Sport is known for its peppy performance. It can reach 0-100 kmph in just around 8 seconds. Rated top speed is 210 kmph. With the updated powertrain, users can expect even better performance with next-gen Suzuki Swift Sport.

Suzuki Swift Sport design and features

Swift Sport differentiates itself with cosmetic updates across exteriors and interiors. Some key features include sportier looking front grille and bumper, ‘Swift Sport’ badging and dual exhaust pipes. The hot hatch is equipped with trendier alloy wheels as well.

On the inside, the hatch has a blacked-out look with contrasting shades. It is expected that next-gen Swift Sport will get a new set of visual updates. A range of new colour options could also be on offer.

Source