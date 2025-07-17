Next-gen Mitsubishi Pajero Spied In Europe – Ladder-frame Or Monocoque?

Pajero nameplate has a strong fan following, even though both the Pajero and Pajero Sport SUVs have long been discontinued in India

A new test vehicle spotted in Europe has sparked excitement among enthusiasts about the return of the iconic Mitsubishi Pajero SUV. This relates to the full size Pajero, also known as Mitsubishi Montero and Mitsubishi Shogun, which was discontinued globally in 2021. In comparison, the mid-size ‘Pajero Sport’ is a different SUV and is still in production. Let’s talk about the next-gen Pajero based on the latest spy shots.

Boxy profile, strong presence

Next-gen Mitsubishi Pajero spotted in Europe maintains a boxy profile and has a high ground clearance. As compared to the discontinued 4th-gen model, the new-gen version has a sharper overall profile. The front fascia gets a major refresh, featuring an upright nose, a large grille with horizontal slats, a prominent bumper and clamshell-style bonnet. The SUV has sleek LED headlamps and vertically stacked LED DRLs.

Side profile gets large sized wheels, which could be 19-inch or 20-inch units. The distinctive geometric shapes of the spokes further enhance the SUV’s sporty character. There’s a significant gap between the tires and wheel arches, indicating a long-travel suspension. This is commonly seen with body-on-frame SUVs or off-road capable vehicles.

Other key highlights include rectangular ORVMs with integrated turn signals, flared wheel arches, running boards, roof rails, shark fin antenna and a flat roofline. At the rear, next-gen Pajero has vertically stacked tail lamps. There could be an interconnecting LED bar, but not clear due to the camouflage. A big sized skid plate can be seen, which also works as a diffuser. While electrification could be on the cards, the visible exhaust pipe confirms that this particular model is powered by an internal combustion engine.

Ladder frame or monocoque

A big question among enthusiasts is whether the next-gen Mitsubishi Pajero will use a ladder-frame or a monocoque chassis. In case next-gen Pajero uses a ladder-frame chassis, it could be underpinned by the same platform as seen with the Triton / L200 pickup. This has been in production since 1978 and is currently in its 6th generation. Depending on the market, both petrol and diesel engine options are on offer.

Other reports claim that next-gen Mitsubishi Pajero could be launched under a new brand name and feature a monocoque chassis. It could share the platform with the Outlander. Currently in its fourth generation, the Mitsubishi Outlander is underpinned by Renault-Nissan’s CMF-C/D platform.

In India, the Mitsubishi Pajero was on sale from 2002 to 2012 in 2nd-gen format. It was quite popular among enthusiasts and even the Indian Army had ordered a few units. After the Pajero was discontinued, it was replaced with the Pajero Sport in India. This too was discontinued in India around 2020 due to stricter emission norms and better equipped rivals.

Chances of the next-gen Pajero making it to India appear quite slim. Although Mitsubishi’s partners, Renault and Nissan, will be introducing multiple new products in the coming years. Next-gen Pajero could make its global debut later this year.

