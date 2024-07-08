Next-Gen Mitsubishi Pajero SUV Rendered With A Luxury Twist

While smaller Pajero Sport continues to be on sale, larger Mitsubishi Pajero (a.k.a. Montero and Shogun) is discontinued since 2021

Mitsubishi is speculated to launch an updated Pajero in the coming years. Only, this Pajero will be a luxurious one and is likely to be packed to the brim, with features and technology. But the project is still far ahead and enthusiasts are keen to know how it might look. Here’s a new render of 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero that looks just too good.

Next-Gen Mitsubishi Pajero SUV Rendered

Mitsubishi sadly doesn’t sell any cars in India anymore. In their glory days, Mitsubishi sold the popular Pajero and then a smaller Pajero Sport in India. The latter was Mitsubishi’s last offering in Indian market, post which, the company stopped selling cars.

One should not be confused between Pajero and Pajero Sport. This render is for bigger Pajero which was sold in few markets (including India) as Montero and in a few markets as Shogun. Pajero or Montero or Shogun was discontinued in 2021 and was in the 4th Generation avatar at the end of its life cycle.

Pajero Sport, on the other hand is currently in its 3rd generation avatar and is on sale in many markets. Bigger Pajero is reportedly on the verge of a comeback sometime in 2027 and will be positioned as Mitsubishi’s flagship luxury SUV to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Lexus GX and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Apart from new Outlander and Triton, Mitsubishi has an aging lineup and a new Pajero might be a breath of fresh air. The new render is heavily inspired from Mitsubishi’s own Outlander SUV. Especially with the face and lighting elements, new render bears a lot of semblance with Outlander.

That said, new Pajero render is a lot more substantial being larger and standing a lot higher off the ground. The fascia is larger and windscreen has been shortened in height, for a visually muscular appeal. Also flexing muscles are the strong character lines with flared wheel arches and chunky side claddings.

Features and specs

Mitsubishi Pajero render might be around 5m in length and 2m in width, larger than 4th Gen Pajero. Futuristic design wheels might be around 20 or 21-inchers. Apart from the tough and premium exterior design, upcoming next-gen Mitsubishi Pajero is likely to get a luxurious interior. More luxurious than the current Outlander.

This should position it appropriately against large luxury SUVs in attributes and pricing. Extensive use of leather, larger infotainment and instrument screens, more cabin noise insulation, plusher seats, increase in rear row occupant creature comforts, robust safety systems with ADAS and other elements are likely.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero is speculated to get a more powerful variation of Outlander’s plug-in hybrid engine. We’re talking about 3 electric motors (two on rear axle and one on front) working in tandem with a 2.4L engine with around 400 bhp total system output. All this is likely to be positioned on Outlander’s CMF-C/D platform.

