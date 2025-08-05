Next Gen Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.27 Lakh

Oben Electric, a Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the next-generation Rorr EZ Sigma, priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3.4 kWh battery variant. The company also introduced a higher 4.4 kWh variant at Rs 1.37 lakh. These are introductory prices valid for a limited period, after which the prices will be Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh respectively. Bookings are now open for Rs 2,999 with deliveries set to begin from August 15, 2025.

Key Features and Upgrades

The Rorr EZ Sigma brings several upgrades over its predecessor, aimed at enhancing everyday commuting. It now comes equipped with a Reverse Mode for easier maneuvering in tight spaces, a 5-inch TFT colour display with built-in navigation, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music. Additionally, it gets bold new graphics and a new Electric Red colour option alongside the existing palette of Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan.

Comfort has also been improved with an ergonomically enhanced seat designed for longer commutes. Riders can choose between two battery options—3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh—both powered by Oben’s proprietary high-performance LFP battery technology, which boasts higher temperature resistance and double the lifespan of conventional batteries.

Performance and Range

Both variants offer a top speed of 95 km/h and can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. With 52 Nm of torque, the Rorr EZ Sigma ensures a smooth and responsive ride. The IDC range stands at up to 175 km on a single charge, and the bike supports fast charging, reaching 80% in just 1.5 hours. Three ride modes—Eco, City, and Havoc—allow riders to tailor performance to their needs.

Customers will also receive a complimentary one-year subscription to the upgraded Oben Electric App. This allows access to features such as ‘Find My Rorr’, remote diagnostics, ride tracking, smart alerts, and anti-theft protection. It also offers access to over 68,000 charging stations across India.

Design and Safety

Built on Oben’s ARX frame, the Rorr EZ Sigma is designed specifically for Indian conditions. It offers 200 mm ground clearance, 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension, and wide 130/70-17 tyres for road stability. Safety is further enhanced by Unified Brake Assist (UBA), a Driver Alert System (DAS), geo-fencing theft protection, and vandalism protection.

The Rorr EZ Sigma is available with EMIs starting from Rs 2,999. It also comes with Oben’s Battery Protect 8/80 Plan, offering an 8-year or 80,000 km battery warranty for Rs 9,999, which is transferable and enhances resale value. Oben Electric is offering test rides nationwide and will also sell the Rorr EZ Sigma via Amazon for added customer convenience.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said, “The launch of Rorr EZ Sigma represents a decisive step forward in our journey to shape the future of city commuting. With this next-generation model, we’ve gone beyond incremental upgrades to address the deeper expectations of today’s commuter, combining intelligence, comfort, and reliability in a motorcycle that’s built for India. Rorr EZ Sigma reflects our continued commitment to engineering electric motorcycles that are not just technologically advanced but meaningfully aligned with real-world usage and aspirations.”