Next-gen Oben Rorr EZ Teased Ahead Of Launch On 5th August

Bookings for the next-gen Oben Rorr EZ will commence on the launch date and deliveries will start from 15th August 2025

Oben Electric will be launching the next-gen Rorr EZ electric motorcycle on 5th August. It will continue to rival the likes of Ola Roadster X and Revolt electric motorcycles. While the existing Rorr EZ is already well-equipped and widely preferred, the next-gen version can make everyday commuting a lot more exciting. Let’s explore the possibilities.

Next-gen Oben Rorr EZ – What to expect?

A slew of updates are expected with the bike including possibilities for refreshed colours and graphics and new tech features. Users can also expect new rider-centric features. Next-gen Rorr EZ will continue with its commuter-first DNA. It remains to be seen if there are changes to the variant list as well.

As of now, Oben Rorr EZ is offered in three variants. The base variant is equipped with a 2.6 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 110 km. It is available at a starting price of Rs 99,000. Charging time is 45 minutes. The base variant is available in a single colour option of Flux Grey. The mid variant utilizes a 3.4 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 140 km (IDC). It can be charged in 1 hour 30 minutes. Price is Rs 1.20 lakh.

Oben Rorr EZ top variant is equipped with a 4.4 kWh battery pack. It has an IDC certified range of 175 km. Charging takes 2 hours. Starting price is Rs 1.30 lakh. Both the mid and top variants have colour options of Surge Cyan, Lumina Grey, Electro Amber and Photon White. Both these variants come with sporty graphics on the faux fuel tank and side panels. Some refreshed options could be offered with the next-gen Rorr EZ.

All variants of Rorr EZ utilize Oben’s proprietary high-performance LFP battery technology with IP67 water resistant rating. These are known for their superior safety, long life and reliability. Oben’s proprietary battery packs have 50% higher heat resistance. These features ensure enhanced user safety and hassle-free riding. The next-gen Oben Rorr EZ will continue with the same high-performance LFP battery technology.

Performance, specs, tech kit

Oben Rorr EZ utilizes an IPMSM (Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) electric motor that generates 10.20 PS of peak power. Torque output on the wheel is 277 Nm. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Based on their needs, users can choose drive modes of Eco, City and Havoc. Speed is controlled as per the drive mode selected, available in the range of 40 km/h to 95 km/h.

Rorr EZ is based on a robust ARX frame, which is designed and developed in-house. The bike can tackle a wide range of challenging environments with features such as 230 mm of water wading capability and 200 mm of ground clearance. Seat height is 810 mm. The bike offers a comfortable riding stance, as needed for everyday commuting.

Users can access a wide range of connectivity features via the Oben Electric App. The bike’s battery status, range and charging progress can be monitored remotely. Users can track their bike’s location remotely via GPS. Other useful features include geofencing, real-time alerts and notifications and ride analytics.