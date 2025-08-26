Next-gen Skoda Octavia Electric Teased – Debut Next Month

Expected to go on sale by 2029, electric Octavia will share its platform with the VW ID.Golf

At the upcoming Munich IAA show in September, Skoda will be showcasing multiple new products and concepts. One of these will be the Vision O wagon concept that previews the next-gen electric Octavia. A new teaser has revealed some interesting details about the interiors. Let’s take a look.

Next-gen electric Octavia – What to expect?

Revealing a seamlessly connected windscreen and a panoramic roof, the teaser essentially highlights the roomy interiors of the concept. A minimalist theme is evident and the vehicle is likely built with focus on practical applications. While not clear, it appears that the concept has a large digital screen mounted in the centre.

Another aspect Skoda has highlighted in the teaser is the focus on using sustainable materials. This can be seen with the airy 3D-printed headrests. Skoda says that these headrests are made from compostable, plant-based materials. This is in line with the brand’s focus on environmental conservation and reducing the carbon footprint of its cars.

In an earlier image, Skoda had teased the exterior outline of the concept. It reveals that the next-gen electric Octavia will be completely different in terms of its design and styling. Some of the key features include a swept back windshield, a gently sloping roofline, a heavily raked rear windshield and sporty tail lamps.

One can also notice sharp LED DRLs, ORVMs with turn signals and a roof-mounted spoiler. Overall profile is built around superior aerodynamics, which enhances visual appeal and can potentially improve the vehicle’s range as well. According to Skoda, this concept essentially provides a glimpse of the carmaker’s new Modern Solid design language. It will be used for its next-gen cars including electric cars. Vision O concept seems familiar to the Audi A6 Avant e-tron. However, the LED signature at the front and rear leaves no doubt about its Skoda origins.

Platform shared with VW ID.Golf

Skoda electric Octavia will be using the SSP platform, which will also be seen with the VW ID.Golf. The latter is also planned to go on sale by 2029. The SSP platform is smaller, as compared to VW’s PPE platform seen with the A6 e-tron.

Although both VW ID.Golf and next-gen Octavia electric will share the same platform, the new Octavia will have a longer wheelbase. This can unlock more spacious interiors and potentially a larger boot space as well. The SSP platform utilizes an 800-volt charging architecture, enabling faster charging times and improved efficiency.

Skoda’s next-gen cars like electric Octavia will power the brand’s future growth story. Skoda has already tasted success in the EV segment with cars like Elroq and Enyaq electric SUVs. Skoda is also working on the Epiq subcompact electric SUV, expected to be unveiled in 2025. Epiq could be introduced in India as well. Skoda Auto Volkswagen has big plans for the Indian market, as part of their India 3.0 strategy. Multiple new electric cars are planned to be launched.