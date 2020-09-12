Next Gen Suzuki Alto, WagonR, Vitara to Debut in 2021

Suzuki is working on launching at least 3 new generation cars in 2021 to boost sales

In its home market Japan, Suzuki is planning to launch next-gen versions of Alto, WagonR and Vitara by 2021. These are quite popular in Japan, just as they are here in India. The updated cars are expected to come with design enhancements and a range of new features.

Next-gen Suzuki Vitara

Fifth-gen Suzuki Vitara is expected to be launched in January 2021. One of the key updates will be a new hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. Suzuki could also provide the option of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit with next-gen Vitara. It is worth noting that Vitara SUV sold in Japan is not the same as the Maruti Vitara Brezza compact SUV sold in India.

Speaking about new Maruti SUV for India, there is one in the works, in association with Toyota. This will come only in 2022. It will replace the current S-Cross from India, and take on the likes of new age SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos – which rule the segment currently by a huge margin.

Ninth-gen Suzuki Alto

Suzuki Alto first-gen was launched in Japan way back in 1979. We know it as the Maruti 800 in the Indian market. Over the years, Suzuki Alto has undergone several upgrades and is currently in its eight-generation in Japan. Eight-generation Suzuki Alto is currently manufactured only in Japan and Pakistan. Suzuki Alto will be the first to be launched in its next-gen avatar in Japan. It is possible that Suzuki could unveil the updated model by end of 2020.

Ninth-gen Suzuki Alto could be launched with a new R06D 658 cc engine that is capable of generating max power of 48 bhp. However, the hatch will most likely continue using the existing lightweight platform. Suzuki is also developing ‘Alto Works’, which is a sportier version of the standard model. It is expected to be available for sale by October 2021 in Japan.

Alto Works will be more agile and powerful, as it will be utilizing a turbocharged version of the new R06D 658 cc engine. With changes to the bore and stroke, the turbo motor will improve both fuel efficiency and mid-range torque. India is also going to get a new gen Alto in 2021, but it will not be same as Japan-spec Alto.

Seventh-gen WagonR

Next-gen Suzuki WagonR is expected to be launched in Japan in December 2021. It is currently in its sixth-generation in its home country. Compared to current WagonR, new one will be bigger in size, and will be offered as both, 5 seater and 7 seater.

Talking about the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki is currently testing WagonR electric, also known as XL5 EV. This will be the first mass produced fully electric vehicle from Maruti Suzuki. WagonR electric could come with the USP of being the most affordable electric car in the Indian market. Initially, the car will be launched in select cities.

Another version of WagonR in development is a 7-seater model. This is expected to be equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 82 bhp / 113 Nm. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

