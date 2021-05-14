Next Gen Suzuki Swift To Debut Next Year With Hybrid Tech

Currently, Maruti Swift in India is priced between Rs 5.72 – 8.40 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been among the best-selling car in India for more than a decade now and there are a number of reasons. It is the best blend of performance and practicality which meets the requirements of most average Indian consumers. The car’s value for money quotient is extremely which makes it the blue-eyed boy of the Indian car market.

The hatchback recently received a mild facelift a couple of months back which incorporated subtle cosmetic updates and an upgraded powertrain. Despite a sizable hike in prices, the facelifted Swift continues to appeal to a lot of consumers. As reported earlier, Suzuki is already planning to develop a new generation model of Swift.

New Gen Swift

The third-gen model made its international debut back in December 2016 and went on sale in India a few months later in 2017. The new fourth generation Swift is expected to make its global debut in July next year and is likely to go on sale as an MY2023 model towards the end of 2022.

Just like the current-gen model, the next-gen Swift will also be based on the Heartect platform- but an advanced version of it. The updated platform should improve on aspects such as safety, handling, and comfort.

India is the biggest market for Swift. Of all the Swift sold globally, India consumes about 60% of that. This shows how important Swift is for the Indian market. After its launch in Japan, new versions of the Swift debut in India after a few months. Same is expected with the next gen Swift Hybrid.

New Mild Hybrid Powertrain

The biggest revelation comes in the form of its powertrain. While Suzuki has been offering a full hybrid system in the current and previous generation of Swift in Japan, the company is unlikely to offer this technology in other international markets. Other markets may benefit from a mild hybrid tech which may involve a stronger 48-volt setup instead of the current 12-volt setup. This means more amplification in performance as well as fuel efficiency.

It should continue with the 1.2-litre K12 Dualjet petrol motor as the base engine which got inducted into the Swift lineup in India under the latest update this year. This engine is currently rated to produce 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will be interesting to see which hybrid tech does Maruti Suzuki opt for the Indian market as none of the options- 12V or 48V are currently on offer here.

Swift Sport

As per the latest report, the top-spec Swift Sport is likely to feature the same K14D 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This motor pumps out 127 bhp and 253 Nm of maximum torque. The battery pack feeds energy to a WA06B electric motor that generates an additional 10 kW (14 bhp) and 53 Nm. It will also be equipped with a battery regeneration system that stores electrical energy recovered from deceleration and braking. This variant is not likely to be on offer in India.

The new-gen Swift is also likely to offer some additional features. Earlier in February this year, Suzuki revealed its roadmap to achieve full electrification in the long term. The Japanese auto giant is currently in process of developing a new full hybrid system for next-gen models with launches beginning in 2025. The electrification plan of Suzuki comprises introducing hybrid powertrains for compact, mini and commercial vehicles and launching new plug-in hybrid models.

