Next-Gen Tata Nexon Likely To Launch In 2027 With Major Overhaul

Next-gen Tata Nexon may not have a diesel option, as the stricter BS7 emission norms could be implemented by 2027

Since its launch in 2017, Tata Nexon has emerged as a popular option in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. It is the only SUV in this space to offer petrol, diesel, CNG and EV variants. Nexon is also one of the safest cars in India, as per GNCAP crash test ratings. An update is overdue, which is likely to take shape in 2027, as per a recent report.

Next-gen Tata Nexon – Enhanced platform, refreshed exteriors

Second-gen Tata Nexon is internally codenamed as the ‘Garud’. Instead of building an entirely new platform, Tata will be using the existing X1 platform with some major modifications and structural improvements. The X1 platform has a long history and can be traced back to the Indica that was in production from 1998 to 2018. Over the years, the X1 platform has already undergone major modifications.

Existing Nexon has received two major updates, one in 2020 and the other in 2023. In the last update, the X1 platform had undergone some major tweaks. In the 2018 Global NCAP crash tests, Nexon had received 5-star rating for Adult Safety and 3-star rating for Child Safety. Tata Nexon tested in 2024 improved its rating, scoring 5-stars in both Adult Safety and Child Safety. This could have been possible with upgrades to the platform and introduction of new safety features.

In terms of its design, the next-gen Nexon may shift focus to refinement and sophistication. As such, the existing rugged aesthetics may see a dilution to some extent. Among the possible changes, the rounded outlines may be replaced with sharper body panelling. Second-gen Nexon is also expected to feature a new grille and updated lighting elements at the front and rear.

Premium features, ADAS

Next-gen Nexon will receive significant updates on the inside as well. As launch is expected in 2027, rival offerings and consumer expectations would have evolved majorly in the coming years. Changes are possible across the dashboard, door trims, upholstery and ambient lighting options. Nexon is already well-equipped, offering a comprehensive range of premium features. Safety could be enhanced with the addition of ADAS. Updates introduced for second-gen Nexon will also be made available with the EV model.

Next-gen Nexon – Powertrain options

While second-gen Nexon is expected to continue with the existing engine options, the future of diesel variants seems uncertain. That’s because of the upcoming stricter emission norms. In Europe, the Euro 7 emission norms will become applicable for passenger cars in 2026. India could also shift to BS7 around the same time.

Achieving compliance for diesel engines is a costly and complex affair in comparison to petrol engines. In that case, Nexon diesel in the BS7 era may become unviable from a business perspective. Petrol and CNG powertrain options will be carried forward. The 1.2-litre turbo Revotron petrol engine generates 120 PS and 170 Nm. The 1.5-liter diesel engine makes 115 PS and 260 Nm. Next-gen Nexon will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet and Skoda Kylaq.

Source