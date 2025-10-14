Next-Gen Toyota Corolla EV Revealed – Bold Design Overhaul

In a recent livestream from Japan, Toyota revealed a series of intriguing concepts. Lexus LFR supercar is still nowhere to be seen. What was shown, however, included the majestic Century Coupe, a 6-wheeled Lexus LS minivan and the most important showcase was the next gen Corolla concept. Let’s take a deeper dive into the latter.

Next-Gen Toyota Corolla EV

Striking would be the right word to describe Toyota’s latest design language seen on upcoming Corolla EV. It has to be noted that this is still in concept phase. However, it looks production ready or close to being production ready. Elements like production-spec ORVMs and door handles reflect this.

While showcased as a concept, it is a tangible preview of the next generation. This signifies a major shift in design for the automotive giant on its most commercially successful nameplate. Also, there is a fuel cap on the front left fender, strongly suggesting it could be an all-electric vehicle (EV).

There is a possibility of it being a plug-in hybrid as well, which might sabotage the sales of Prius, which is roughly of the same size. Prius is a series-parallel Plug-In Hybrid vehicle quite popular in the world, known for its fuel efficiency and economical ownership proposition. Proability of this Next-Gen Toyota Corolla being an EV seems to be on the higher side.

Will there be any ICE version?

Completely transitioning Corolla, world’s best-selling nameplate in automotive history, to an EV-only model seems commercially improbable. There might be ICE versions of Corolla too. ?One could speculate that the electric and ICE models will share a virtually identical exterior design, like the new Lexus ES. Or keep bolder design specific to EV version, while employing a safer design for ICE version.

Speaking of design, Next-Gen Toyota Corolla EV concept’s design is a clear departure from Corolla tradition. Key elements include pixel-design connected LED DRLs, boomerang-shaped top LED DRLs, vertically oriented headlights, pronounced rear haunches, a ducktail spoiler, a distinct downward-sloping beltline near the A Pillars, a short bonnet and others.

Interiors of Next-Gen Toyota Corolla EV concept are still under wraps, but one can expect a major overhaul. This new design language heralds a striking new direction for the Corolla nameplate after decades of stylistic conservatism. Toyota might officially unveil it at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, set to commence on October 29th.