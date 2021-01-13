New Gen Toyota Fortuner Launch Next Yr – To Get More Features Like Gloster

The next gen Toyota Fortuner will benefit from an upgraded platform which will enable a host of modern features

Toyota has just updated the strong selling Fortuner with a comprehensive facelift but the company is already focusing on debuting the next generation model sometime next year. The Toyota Fortuner and its pickup sibling Hilux are highly successful in Asian markets and the next iteration is expected to witness significant improvement in all aspects.

Next gen Toyota Fortuner

During an interaction with Autocar India, Yoshiki Konishi, Chief Engineer, Toyota Motor Corporation, confirmed that the next gen Fortuner will be launched sometime next year. He also revealed that the off-roader will retain its ladder-on-frame chassis rather than migrate to monocoque setup.

The next gen Toyota Fortuner will phase out the current model’s hydraulic steering system in favour of an EPS and this would require an upgraded electric and electronic platform. Speaking on an updated electronic platform, Toyota will use this opportunity to bestow the SUV with an improved Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), enhanced connectivity features, digitization and new ADAS features.

While the facelift Fortuner for India does not offer ADAS features, the international versions offer radar-based adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision safety system etc.

The ADAS features in the next gen model are expected to be more comprehensive with automatic lateral and longitudinal control (ACC + Lane Keeping Assist) which would make for autonomous highway driving. One can expect the vehicle to feature a completely revamped interior with larger infotainment screen and possibly a configurable digital instrument console.

Powertrain

Without divulging specific details, Toyota’s chief engineer hinted that the next gen Toyota Fortuner’s powertrain lineup will be geared for electrification to some extent. With emission norms getting stricter everyday, a pure diesel engine alone won’t be able to comply with the regulations. So, there will be strong and mild hybrid configurations depending on the market. We expect the petrol engines also to adopt hybridization.

For reference, the facelift Toyota Fortuner in India is available with a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel engine producing 204 hp and a 2.7-liter petrol unit pumping out 166 hp. Both RWD and 4×4 configurations are on offer. Some international markets also get a 2.4-liter 150 hp diesel engine.

Rivals

The next gen Toyota Fortuner will pickup a fight with the Ford Endeavour and the recently launched MG Gloster. With a modern architecture, additional features, electrified powertrain lineup, and a fresh design, the upcoming Toyota off-roader is expected to retain its clear segment leadership in India. The new model is expected to reach India a few months after its global premiere.

For the international markets, one can expect similar upgrades to the next generation Toyota Hilux pickup which is essentially a Fortuner with a loading bay.

Source