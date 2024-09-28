Next Gen Toyota Fortuner To Get New 2.0 L Petrol Turbo 4 Cyl, 300 Hp – Replace Diesel 2.8 L

In addition to improved power output, the new Toyota engines will also offer higher mileage and support carbon-neutral fuels

While the auto industry has largely oriented its goals towards electrification, Toyota is among the few auto companies that continue to focus on ICE and hybrids. But since even Toyota cannot ignore the need to reduce its carbon footprint, the company is developing more efficient and more powerful turbo engines. Hilux and Fortuner will be among the first to get this new engine.

New 2.0 turbo engine for Fortuner, Hilux

Reports reveal that Hilux and Fortuner will be using a new 2.0 turbo petrol engine from the new family of engines being developed by Toyota. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine will also be used with new generations of Toyota sports cars such as MR2 and Celica.

While the engine can be adjusted to deliver different power and torque, it is expected to produce 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque with the Hilux. A 400 hp / 549 Nm version will be used for other Toyota models. A 600 hp version will also be available, exclusively for competition vehicles.

As of now, it is not clear if the new engine will make its way to the existing Hilux / Fortuner. Or be introduced with the next-gen Hilux / Fortuner that will debut in 2025. As the current Fortuner is reaching the end of its life cycle, it seems reasonable to introduce the new engine with the next-gen Fortuner. This approach will also ensure that the next-gen Fortuner is perceived as something entirely new.

Another thing that’s currently uncertain is which Fortuner variants will be getting the new engine. In that context, speculations seem to be in favour of the GR-Sport. In that case, the new 2.0 turbo petrol engine will replace the existing 204 hp 2.8 turbo diesel engine.

30% more efficient

Toyota’s new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine will be up to 30% more energy efficient. This will ensure significant reduction in carbon emissions. While not as good as a BEV, a 30% improvement in efficiency is still a major breakthrough. The new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine is also being designed to replace the 2.4-litre turbo units that are currently in use with some Toyota models. The new engine will be around 10% smaller in size and deliver significantly more power.

This new engine family will also have a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. And its turbo version of the same capacity. The latter will be around 30% more efficient, as compared to the existing 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. All three new engines have an inline, four-cylinder configuration. Toyota is confident about the success of these new engines and believes that they will prove to be a game-changer.

Support for greener fuels

Toyota has stated that its new engines will work with petrol and diesel, as well as carbon-neutral fuels such as ethanol, synthetic fuels and liquid hydrogen. The new engines will mostly be deployed as part of hybrid powertrains. They will help Toyota to gain more traction in the hybrid segment, one of the company’s key focus areas. The new engines are being developed in collaboration with other Japanese companies such as Subaru and Mazda.

