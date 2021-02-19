Nexzu Mobility Rompus+ Electric Cycle Launch Price Rs 31,980 – 35 Kms Range

Rompus+ offers a range of 25km in Throttle Mode and 35 km in Eco Pedelec Mode

With petrol prices on the rise, Nexzu Mobility has launched the new Rompus+ electric bicycle in India. It is priced at Rs.31,980 and is produced at the company plant in Chakan near Pune. The new Rompus+ super cycle is on sale at all Nexzu dealerships and via the company website while it will soon be available on Amazon and Paytm Mall.

The first EV to roll out of the Chakan plant brings Nexzu Mobility closer to their goal of becoming a 100 percent Indian, Atmanirbhar brand and akin to Nexzu’s stance as a ‘Vocal for Local’ brand. The Rompus+ can be used as a cycle or a scooter and runs on a 36V, 250 Watt HUB brushless DC (BLDC) motor with a 36V, 5.2 Ah lithium ion battery offering a 750 cycle battery life.

The battery can be charged upto 100 percent in 2.5-3 hours and the 3 speed EV will be capable of a top speed of 25 km/h in throttle mode and 35 km/h in eco pedelec mode. The Rompus+ gets durable front suspension and dual disc brakes. The motor and battery comes in with an 18 month warranty.

Attractive Design

Rompus+ is designed and manufactured in India. It is ideally suited for everyday commuters and businesses and boasts of an ergonomic design. It is built on international standards on a cold roll steel alloy frame. It gets color options of red, blue, silver and black and features include in-built horns and headlamps and a well cushioned saddle made of high grade foam while it rides on 26 inch tyres.

Mr. Pankaj Tiwari, CMO,Nexzu Mobility, said, “After months of extensive R&D, exhilarating innovation and quiet tenacity, we are thrilled to launch the Rompus+ Supercycle. One of our most powerful and innovatively designed EVs to date, it gives us immense pride to have created such a versatile, comfortable, and feature-rich offering for the masses.”

About Nexzu Mobility

Formerly called Avan Motors, the company was founded in 2015 and went on to be named Nexzu Mobility in January 2020. With an exciting product portfolio, Nexzu Mobility currently has the Rompus, Roadlark and AELLO e-hybrid electric cycles in its lineup that are manufactured with 80% localization. It also manufactures the Dextro and Dextro+ electric scooters, but these models have just over 30% localization.

The Chakan plant is spread over an area of 22,000 sq ft and includes customer display and R&D centers. The plant produces around 2,000 units of electric cycles and e-scooters per month but production capacity can be increased by 3 times.

The company has over 70 dealerships and operates in both B2B and B2C segments. Nexzu provides best facilities in terms of after sales service and aims to revolutionize the electric mobility space in the country and is looking to expand its reach in the rural markets as well.