Nissan Gravite CNG Kit Launch Price Rs 83K – Twin Cylinder + 7 Seats

At the Gravite MPV launch stage in Udaipur, Nissan Motor India showcased a new type of retrofit CNG kit with two vertically stacked CNG tanks. The launch of this CNG retrofit kit has just happened at a price point of Rs 82,999 and it is a unique solution that can accommodate up to 7 occupants with two CNG cylinders in the sub 4m length constraint.

Nissan Gravite CNG Kit Launch

For its new Gravite sub 4m MPV, Nissan has just launched a Government approved twin cylinder CNG retrofit kit, which will be installed at the dealer level. The introductory price of Nissan Gravite CNG kit is Rs 82,999 and it is the first-ever example of twin cylinder implementation in the sub 4m segment while retaining 7-seater functionality.

This Government approved twin cylinder CNG retrofit kit will be available at select dealerships across 60 cities in 16 states and UTs. This CNG retrokit is developed and quality assured by Motozen and it comes with a 3-year or 1,00,000 km warranty on kit components, assuring ease of ownership for buyers.

Unlike traditional twin cylinder factory fitted CNG setups, Nissan’s solution developed by Motozen contains two 25L CNG tanks stacked vertically on top of each other in the boot area. This allows all three rows of seating to be functional allowing up to 7 occupants in the vehicle, which may be one of its biggest strengths.

Nissan Motor India did not reveal mileage figures with this retrofit CNG kit, though. Notable attributes include a sequential BS6.2 compliant CNG Kit and an ICAT-approved system, 8.1mm cylinder thickness for enhanced durability. The system also features a fuel filling point under the fuel lid, clean factory-finish integration with well-designed component brackets, an optimised rear seat layout that maintains passenger comfort, and seamless petrol and CNG switchover.

Statement from Nissan Motor India

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “After an extremely positive reception from the customers for the Magnite CNG, we are delighted to now launch the first twin-cylinder solution in the segment for The All-New Nissan GRAVITE. It has been designed for customers who need the practicality, flexibility and comfort of a 7-seater MPV for everyday family use.

With the introduction of the government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, we are making that proposition even stronger by offering a solution that is not only economical to run but also designed to retain its full 7-seater flexibility, modularity & capability through a smart twin-cylinder setup, ensuring no compromise on space or everyday usability.”