Nissan Gravite First Drive Review – Your Next 5+2 Seater MPV?

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd has expanded its mainstream vehicle portfolio from one to two with the launch of Gravite. It is a 7-seater monocoque MPV with an attractive price tag. Speaking of, Nissan Gravite was launched last month and prices start from Rs 5.65 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 8.93 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec Launch Edition Petrol AMT variant.

We drove the Nissan Gravite Launch Edition Petrol MT variant in and around Pune to understand where this MPV stands in the evolving Indian automotive market. Here is what we think about the Nissan Gravite Launch Edition.

Nissan Gravite First Drive Review

It is no secret that Gravite is a badge-engineered version of Renault Triber, which was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (Ex-sh) and currently starts from Rs 5.76 lakh (Ex-sh). This makes Nissan Gravite a better deal as it currently starts from Rs 5.65 lakh (Ex-sh). Variant lineup starts from Visia, followed by Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Launch Edition. AMT variants start from N-Connecta onwards.

In the Indian market, Nissan Gravite primarily competes with Renault Triber and then Maruti Suzuki Eeco, to some extent. When compared to Triber, Gravite’s pricing at lower end is more attractive and equipment at higher-end is more generous if you opt for Launch Edition, which is limited to just 1001 units, priced between Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (Ex-sh). In comparison, Triber top-spec Emotion costs between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 8.39 lakh (Ex-sh).

Launch Edition

When you pay more, you get more with Gravite Launch Edition too. Exclusive exterior features include attractive Orange highlights on the front and rear bumpers to lend a zesty and youthful appeal along with stylish decals on side profile. On the inside, exclusive features are JBL speakers, dual-channel dashcam, an air purifier, neck cushions and backrest cushions and an ambient lighting system.

The exterior Orange highlights and decals are purely subjective and is buyer’s preference and other interior elements exclusive to Launch Edition can be retrofitted from Nissan genuine accessories too. The execution of dual-channel dashcam is actually laudable as we didn’t see any ugly wiring. The same can’t be said about the ambient lighting as wiring and the execution looks a little cheap.

JBL speakers are okay-ish in their performance and they might be better than what is offered with standard model. The unit we experienced did not have air purifier along with neck and backrest cushions, though.

Design & Space

Where design is concerned, Nissan Gravite is a handsome machine and in our opinion, it looks more impactful and dominating than Triber. Design of wheel caps, front and rear bumper along with its larger grille are more appealing in Gravite. The script flips where interiors are concerned as Triber got an updated dashboard last year, while Gravite offers the older dashboard design, which pre-facelift Triber used to get.

The functionality is identical, though. Nissan Gravite gets two gloveboxes in the dashboard and one of them is cooled as well. There’s another cooled compartment between driver and co-driver’s seat, which rear occupants can access too. Driver gets a dedicated armrest, but both front occupants miss out on adjustable headrests, something 2nd and 3rd row occupants get.

Speaking of, 2nd row occupants get a reclining and sliding bench, which is split 60-40. There is one-touch tumble in 2nd row seats so that 3rd row can be accessed in relative ease. These 3rd row seats are for kids and short adults for a short trip. Nissan is giving you the option to remove these 3rd row seats completely and quite easily too. When removed, boot space can be increased to around 635L and is genuinely useful.

Functionality & Practicality

With 3rd row seats up, boot space is practically non-existent. 2nd row occupants get Ac vents on B Pillars, while 3rd row occupants get them at the roof. AC is fully manual and single-zone and it works quite well. We just wished there were rear sun blinds to cut down on glare. We didn’t find the need for request sensors with Gravite as the proximity-based door lock and unlock feature with key fob worked quite well and reliably.

Notable interior features include steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging pad, powered and auto-folding ORVMs, a TFT instrument cluster with crisp visuals, reversing camera and a faux suede seat upholstery material, among others.

Drive & Dynamics

Under the bonnet of Nissan Gravite, you will find a sole 1.0L 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine rated at 72 bhp of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The unit we tested had a 5-speed manual gearbox and there is a choice for a 5-speed AMT gearbox as well. The manual gearbox we tested had decent shifts and throws. The clutch was light and the clutch pedal is well calibrated with this engine. Nothing to write home about, but nothing to complain at its price point.

This is not an enthusiastic engine if you were looking to eke out as much performance as you can. It is not a thrilling engine to have fun on the highways and twistys. However, it is a decently performant and tractable engine with impressive low-end torque. We even did an incline test at my hilly residence in Pune and got it to climb steep inclines without any throttle and clutch inputs. Day-to-day drivability is no issue with this vehicle.

It is only when you want to drive it in a spirited manner and extract as much performance as you can, this engine feels a little lacking. Driving dynamics are sorted too. Bump absorption is decent and we didn’t find any issues with ground clearance either. There’s ample amount of body roll and the steering feedback is lacklustre. But that’s perfectly fine for intended use and target demographic who want a sensible car.

Should You Buy One?

Gravite is not trying to be the most powerful or the most feature-loaded vehicle in the segment. Instead, it focuses on what matters most for its target audience — space, flexibility and affordability. For buyers looking for a practical 5+2 seater that works well in the city and can adapt to different needs, Gravite delivers a strong value proposition. It may not excite enthusiasts, but for families on a budget, it gets the job done with minimal fuss.

Gravite is a great proposition as a vehicle to be driven around in the 2nd row too. While it is not marketed as a chauffeur-driven vehicle, Gravite has sliding and reclining 2nd row seats with more than necessary knee room. Pillar-mounted AC vents do a better job of cooling your body than the floor mounted AC vents that only cool your knees. It just lacks rear sunshades and rear centre armrest for this prospective use case.

It has to be noted that none of the sub 4m SUVs currently offer sliding and reclining rear seats and a boot as large as Gravite’s. We just wish there was another top-spec trim over Tekna with auto climate control, alloy wheels, higher ground clearance, rear sunshades, rear armrest and a Turbo Petrol engine. That said, if you are in the market for a 5+2 seater vehicle on a budget, Nissan Gravite is probably a fitting choice and the only other option is Renault Triber.





















