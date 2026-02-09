Nissan Gravite Interiors Revealed – Gets AMT, Dashcam, LED Lighting, Keyless Go

Nissan Motors India has been working to build up its portfolio in the country as it only has one offering, which is the Magnite. Now, Nissan is coming up with its second offering for India in the form of Gravite, which is a sub 4m three-row seven-seater MPV. Ahead of its grand launch, Nissan Gravita interiors have been revealed officially. Let’s take a closer look.

Nissan Gravite Interiors Revealed

A launch date has been set for Nissan Gravite, which is expected to happen on February 17th, 2026. It is essentially a badge engineered version of Renault Triber, which was facelifted in 2025. Ahead of its launch, Nissan has revealed interiors of Gravite along with a few of its expected features.

In an official TVC, we can see Nissan Gravite being explored by an Indian family of 6 individuals. The vehicle featured in this TVC is also camouflaged, but the quality of the video ensures that details can be outlined and a few features can be spotted.

On the outside, we can see almost identical lighting elements on Gravite as Triber facelift. There could be a slightly revised LED DRL signature. Grille is larger with Gravite and the front and rear bumpers are much more angular and sportier, sort of reminiscent of Datsun Redi Go. Bonnet looks like it has similar bulges as Triber and wheels are stylized steelies and there will be wheel covers.

New Interiors Revealed

The TVC gives us a glimpse of upcoming Nissan Gravite’s interiors along with its seating layout. For starters, Nissan is advertising it as a seven-seater, which is similar to Triber. Which means third row seats could be removed to get boot space and second row seats can slide forward and backward and have a reclining function.

There might be a dedicated blower and rear AC vents like Triber. The new TVC confirms a similar steering wheel as Magnite’s with gloss Black inserts and leatherette-wrap and stitching. No Cruise control, though. We can see a dual-tone White and Black theme dashboard with a free-standing infotainment screen, which might be similar to Triber’s 8-inch unit supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is a slim key fob along with an engine start button below climate control panel, like in Triber. Most of the interiors are likely to be carried over from Triber as Nissan Gravite is a badge-engineered product. Notably, Nissan Gravite had a dashcam in the TVC, which could be offered as standard with higher trims to better position itself against Triber.

Engines will be carried over from Triber too and a Turbo is not likely to be on offer. This 1.0L 3-cyl NA Petrol with 72 PS and 96 Nm will be offered with a manual gearbox and an AMT unit as confirmed by the new TVC. Launch will happen on 17th February.