Nissan Gravite Launch Date February 17th, 2026 – Three-Row 7S Sub 4m MPV

Nissan is on the verge of expanding its product portfolio in 2026. The grand plan will include the launch of Tekton 4.2m to 4.4m SUV based on Duster and then Gravite sub 4m MPV based on Triber. Nissan India has now announced a launch date for Gravite MPV, which is slated to happen on February 17th. Let’s take a closer look.

Nissan Gravite Launch Date

Previously, it was announced that Nissan Gravite would be launched on January 21st, 2026. Sort of like a new year, new car strategy. However, that did not materialize and Nissan India has now announced the launch date to be February 17th, 2026. The announcement came today on social media platforms of Nissan India’s official handles.

Something similar has happened to Tekton 4.2m to 4.4m SUV as well, which was supposed to debut on 4th February, today. However, Nissan has postponed that as well, which will now happen after the launch of Gravite MPV. The caption read “Gravite, created for Indians, shaped by India’s spirit”.

It continued “A new journey begins with 1.4 billion aspirations. Launching on 17th February”. From what the teasers have revealed and spy shots have suggested, Nissan Gravite looks like it is a badge-engineered version of Renault Triber as it borrows the same silhouette including the kink in roofline for third-row headroom.

This kink is well hidden with its roof rails and Nissan Gravite is expected to come with unique identity with distinct fascia, lighting elements, wheels and interiors. We can see a large grille, unique LED headlights with interesting LED DRLs, fog lights and a sculpted bonnet for a muscular appearance.

What to expect?

Like Triber facelift, Nissan Gravite is expected to come with steel wheels with stylish wheel covers that lend a look of alloy wheels. On the inside, Nissan Gravite could come with a unique dashboard of its own, with unique features and creature comforts.

A large touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control on higher variants, steering mounted controls, cruise control, a wireless charging pad, sliding and reclining rear seats, rear seat blower and AC vents, removable third-row seats and other features are expected with soon-to-launch Nissan Gravite.

Powering Nissan Gravite is likely to be a sole 1.0L NA Petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. This engine is capable of producing around 72 PS and 96 Nm. We wish Nissan offers Gravite with 1.0L 100 PS Turbo Petrol engine for better performance proposition than what Renault Triber.