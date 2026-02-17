Nissan Gravite Launch Price Rs 5.65 Lakh – CNG With Dual Cylinder Coming Soon

Nissan Motor India has officially launched the all-new Nissan Gravite in the country at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-sh). Positioned as a sub-4 metre, three-row 7-seater MPV, Gravite becomes Nissan’s second product in India after the Magnite and is aimed at families looking for space, practicality and affordability. It shares platform and engine with Renault Triber.

Introductory pricing is applicable for the first 5,000 bookings under a special launch program. Nissan is also offering zero service cost for 5 years along with benefits under its Nissan Loyalty Program. Buyers can also avail finance schemes starting at 5.55% ROI through Nissan Finance.

Variants And Powertrain

Nissan Gravite is offered in 8 variants – Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and a Limited Launch Edition. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an EZ-Shift AMT. Powering Gravite is a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at:

– 19.6 kmpl (EZ-Shift AMT)

– 19.3 kmpl (Manual)

Importantly, Nissan has confirmed that a segment-first dual-cylinder CNG kit will be introduced soon, expanding the Gravite’s appeal further in the cost-conscious segment.

Peace Of Mind Ownership Package

Nissan is aggressively pushing ownership reassurance with Gravite. Standard warranty stands at 3 years / 100,000 km. Buyers can extend this up to 10 years / 200,000 km (best in segment). The car also gets 2 free services / 10,000 km, while prepaid maintenance packages can extend coverage up to 5 years / 50,000 km.

Design And Features

Gravite is essentially based on the Renault Triber platform but features Nissan-specific styling. The front fascia gets a larger grille, more angular bumpers and distinct LED DRL treatment. Colour options showcased include Forest Green, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver and Storm White. Inside, Gravite offers a practical 7-seater layout with removable third-row seats. Second-row seats get sliding and reclining functions for flexibility.

Feature highlights include:

– 8-inch (20.32 cm) infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

– JBL speakers (on select variants)

– Dual dash cam

– Ambient lighting

– Air purifier

– Wireless charger

– Rain sensing wipers

– Front & rear parking sensors

– Cruise control

– Walk-away lock / walk-to-car approach feature

– Auto LED headlamps with integrated DRLs

The Limited Launch Edition further enhances appeal with additional comfort and tech features including neck and lumbar support.

Positioning And Competition

With aggressive pricing starting at Rs 5.65 lakh, Gravite undercuts many 5-seater hatchbacks while offering genuine 7-seat practicality. It will compete primarily with Renault Triber while also targeting entry-level MPV buyers and budget-conscious SUV aspirants. The introduction of dual cylinder CNG, extended warranty up to 10 years and zero service cost for 5 years could play a key role in building buyer confidence.

With Gravite, Nissan is clearly aiming to expand beyond Magnite and regain momentum in the Indian mass-market segment. Within the next 12 months, they will also launch Tekton and a 7 seater SUV. Increasing sales and service touchpoints is also a priority for coming years.