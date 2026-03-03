Nissan Gravite MPV Deliveries Start – CNG Launch Likely Soon

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd has launched its second mainstream offering for the country in the form of Gravite sub 4m MPV. This is a badge-engineered version of Renault Triber and the launch price of Gravite is Rs 5.65 lakh (Ex-sh). Deliveries of Nissan Gravite have now commenced. Let’s take a closer look.

Nissan Gravite MPV Deliveries Start

Gravite MPV has been one of the most important launches for Nissan Motor India. It expands the company’s current mainstream portfolio to two, up from the sole Magnite SUV. The launch price of Gravite MPV is Rs 5.65 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is available with a limited run Launch Edition version too, which gets more features than standard model.

Standard Gravite is offered in four trim levels – Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna trim levels. Prices go till Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for Tekna AMT. Launch Edition starts from Rs 8.35 lakh and goes till Rs 8.93 lakh (Ex-sh). There are five colours to choose from – Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Onyx Black, Blade Silver and to Storm White.

Units had started to arrive at dealerships and deliveries have now commenced. Nissan Gravite comes with a unique identity of its own. There is a new and larger front grille that lends it a sporty appeal. There are new bumpers along with new wheel covers on the stylized wheels. Launch Edition gets exclusive Orange highlights and side graphics too.

LED headlights and tail lights and the entire side profile looks more or less the same as Triber. On the inside, there is an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, a wireless charging pad, manually dimming IRVM, keyless entry and push button start, steering mounted controls, auto headlights and auto wipers, flexible 2nd row seats with dedicated vents on B-pillar and even removable third row seats.

Launch Edition brings more!

There are more similarities to Triber than there are differences. This changes with the Launch Edition, which gets unique attributes that even the Triber doesn’t get. Exterior Orange highlights and decals, JBL speakers, dual-channel dashcam, air purifier, neck cushions and back cushions along with ambient lighting.

There is only one engine option to choose from, which is the 1.0L 3-cylinder NA Petrol Energy unit that is capable of delivering around 70 bhp of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox options. There is a CNG Concept which Nissan showcased at launch, which comes with two retrofit CNG cylinders stacked vertically. It is expected to launch soon.