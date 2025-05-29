Nissan India Aims To Double Sales To 2 Lakh Units By 2027

Around half of the increased production capacity of 2 lakh units per annum will be allocated for export markets

After Renault acquired a 100% stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), apprehensions were raised about Nissan’s future in India. However, Nissan India Managing Director, Saurabh Vatsa, has assured that Nissan is not going anywhere. On the contrary, the company has plans to double its production and introduce multiple new products. Let’s take a look at Nissan’s plans for India in more detail.

200,000 units production target by FY27

In the last fiscal, Nissan manufactured approximately 100,000 vehicles at its plant in Chennai. Out of these, around 72,000 units were exported to overseas markets. As part of its growth strategy, Nissan will be increasing production capacity to 200,000 units per annum by the end of FY27. The increase in production will come from new products that will be introduced between 2025 and 2027.

Nissan has already started utilizing the $700 million investment allocated to fund its portfolio expansion. One of the upcoming products is a new B-segment MPV, planned for debut in Q1, CY2026. This 7-seater MPV is expected to be based on the Renault Triber, underpinned by the CMF-A platform. It will be positioned as an affordable MPV, all while offering a strong road presence and a comprehensive range of features.

Another new offering will be a C-segment 5-seater SUV, likely based on the new-gen Renault Duster. Based on the CMF-B platform, Nissan’s version of the 3rd-gen Duster will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. Nissan will also launch a 7-seater version, based on the Dacia Bigster (7-seater Duster). It will be a proper 7-seater and not merely a plus-2 configuration.

While Renault will be introducing the new-gen Duster and its 7-seater version (Renault Boreal) in 2026, Nissan will be launching its versions in early 2027. Nissan’s new MPV and SUVs will cater to both domestic and export markets. Around 50% of the planned 2 lakh units will cater to overseas markets.

Focus on Magnite

As of now, the primary focus is on the Magnite, which is exported to more than 65 countries including left-hand-drive (LHD) markets. The export list includes regions such as the Middle East, Latin America, North Africa and Asia Pacific.

Nissan has achieved E20 compliance for Magnite’s engines. Users can now choose the CNG retrofit option at the dealer level with their Magnite. The fitment will be done by RTO-approved CNG vendors. The cost of equipment and installation is Rs 74,999. These CNG kits will have a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km (whichever is earlier).

The CNG option for Magnite is being introduced in a phased manner. It will be available from June 1, in locations such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. More locations will be covered in the second phase. Magnite CNG has potential to bump up the sales numbers.

Nissan is also working to expand its dealer network. New enquiries have increased with the realization that Nissan will soon have multiple new models in its portfolio. Nissan has plans to open dealerships at around 180 locations in CY2025.

Source