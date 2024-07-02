Nissan India Export Milestone: 1.1 Million Units Shipped

June 2024: Nissan’s Export Wholesales Soar, Domestic Sales Dip

Nissan India export milestone stands at 1.1 million units. This achievement points to the company’s expanding footprint and strategic growth in global markets. In June 2024, cumulative wholesales reached 10,284 units. Monthly figures for June 2024 reveal an export wholesale of 8,177 units and domestic wholesale of 2,107 units. YoY domestic sales decline stood at 17.44 percent at 445 units lower, down from 2,552 units.

MoM domestic sales fell from 2,211 units to a 4.7 percent decline, and 104 units lower. YoY exports were up from 3,280 units. Volume gain stood at 4,897 units. This reflects year-on-year (YoY) export growth of 149 percent, and a month-on-month (MoM) export growth of 104 percent.

Nissan’s Export Strategy Yields 1.1 Million Units

Total YoY growth was 76.3 percent, with a MoM growth of 65.7 percent, demonstrating consistent performance in both export and domestic sectors. These figures highlight Nissan’s significant presence and competitive edge in the global automotive market. The Nissan Magnite, which has been a crucial driver of these numbers, is exported to 15 global markets. It was the 1.1 millionth unit to go overseas on 29 June 2024, from Ennore Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu.

Nissan Magnite: Key Player

Since its launch in December 2020, over 140,000 units of the Nissan Magnite have been sold domestically and internationally. Recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei further emphasize Nissan’s strategic focus on diversifying its market reach. These initiatives align with the company’s export strategy, particularly targeting Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

In India, the company is also expanding its network footprint, which currently includes 272 touchpoints across India. Planned expansions in the upcoming fiscal year will further strengthen Nissan’s market presence and customer engagement. This growth is complemented by the anticipated launch of a new global SUV in India, aiming to cater to evolving customer preferences and market demands.

New SUV Launch: Nissan’s Next Big Move in India

Nissan’s export initiatives are critical for sustaining its growth trajectory. By focusing on Middle Eastern markets, the company leverages demand for reliable and affordable vehicles in these regions. Nissan India export milestone is a strategy that not only boosts Nissan’s export volumes but also enhances its brand reputation globally. This approach aligns with the company’s broader business growth strategy, ensuring comprehensive and structured market expansion.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Magnite & Sunny drive our export business, illustrating the unmatched demand for Nissan cars Made in India across the region in key markets. Despite the challenges of a nationwide heatwave in June, we remain resilient and adaptable to market volatility with agility. Nissan is gearing up for the upcoming launch of a new global SUV in India and we continue to stay agile and responsive to our customers’ evolving preferences both in India and in our export markets.”