Nissan India Hits 1.2 Million Units Export Milestone – Magnite, Kicks, Sunny, Micra

While the company might have just one mainstream model on sale in the country, Nissan Motor India has a diverse portfolio for exports. Nissan Motor India is celebrating 1.2 million units exported from India. The company just exported its 1.2 millionth unit, which was a Nissan Magnite SUV from Kamarajar port in Tamil Nadu to GCC market.

Nissan India Hits 1.2 Million Units Export Milestone

Since Nissan Motor India commenced its export operations from India, there have been a multitude of models shipped to global markets. Today, these exports consist mainly of Magnite B SUV, Sunny sedan, Kicks SUV and Micra hatchback. The main export model is Magnite, which is manufactured in India in both left-hand and right-hand drive configurations.

Fast forwarding to the fag end of October 2025, Nissan Motor India has achieved an incredible milestone of 1.2 million (12 lakh) units export milestone. The 1.2 millionth vehicle shipped from India was a Magnite SUV, which was destined for GCC market (Gulf Cooperation Council with 6 member states).

This 1.2 million units export milestone ceremony was flagged off by the Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, Saurabh Vatsa at Kamarjar Port in Ennore, Tamil Nadu. Currently, Nissan exports models from India to as many as 65 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia regions, covering both LHD and RHD configurations.

Magnite is the catalyst

While models like Micra, Sunny and Kicks are part of Nissan’s export lineup, it is Magnite SUV which is the most notable model which has catapulted Nissan’s business in the B SUV segment. Magnite embodies ‘One Car, One World’ and ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophies. This aligns with Indian Government’s flagship Make In India initiative as well.

Nissan Magnite recently bagged a prestigious 5 Star crash safety rating from Global NCAP and comes with up to 55+ safety features. Nissan is also keen to re-enter India’s vastly contested 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment with upcoming Tekton, which will share its platform, powertrain and mechanical components with Renault Duster, launching on January 26th, 2026.

Statement from Nissan Motor India

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “We are proud to celebrate yet another historic milestone of exporting 1.2 million Nissan vehicles from India. This achievement reflects the collective dedication of our teams and the trust of customers across the world in our Made-in-India cars. The Nissan Magnite continues to be a global success story, representing our focus on design, quality, and innovation that transcends borders.”