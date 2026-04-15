Nissan India President Confirms Patrol SUV India Launch Planned – Land Cruiser Rival

Nissan is likely to offer the Patrol SUV in India in a single top-spec trim, fully loaded with all the premium features available

To strengthen its presence in India, Nissan recently launched the Gravite MPV. The Tekton compact SUV is also being readied for launch. In addition to these volume drivers, Nissan is also planning to introduce halo products in India via the CBU route. The first of these could be the iconic Nissan Patrol. Let’s check out the details.

Homologation-free import

Nissan recently held its 2026 Vision global business outlook event, where the new Juke EV and X-Trail hybrid SUV were unveiled. At the event, Thierry Sabbagh, Nissan India President confirmed that the company is looking to utilize the homologation-free import option in India. As per current rules, full CBU imports are allowed without homologation for up to 2,500 passenger vehicles annually.

This can be a good opportunity to introduce some of Nissan’s iconic models in India. The Patrol SUV seems a perfect fit for the job, as it showcases the brand’s best capabilities in terms of performance, tech and luxury. Being a flagship product and known for its off-road capability, Patrol can help enhance Nissan’s brand perception in the Indian market.

Thierry said Nissan is looking to introduce the new Patrol in multiple markets across the globe, including India. The new-gen version is currently available in markets like the Middle East. In the US, it is sold as the Nissan Armada. The company is cognizant that India is a growing market, which presents significant possibilities for growth.

However, Nissan also acknowledged that the Indian auto market is highly competitive. The brand talked about the need to restructure its operations and portfolio to achieve the desired goals. When launched in India, the Nissan Patrol SUV will take on rivals like Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX, Mercedes GLS and BMW X7.

Nissan is looking to offer a fully-loaded version of the Patrol SUV in India. The idea is to launch a compelling product instead of aiming for a specific price point. For the XE and SE trims, the price in India could be around Rs 2 crore (vehicle cost + taxes). If the higher trims like the Patrol Nismo or Patrol PRO-4X are introduced, prices could touch around Rs 2.5 to 3+ crore.

Nissan Patrol – Performance, key features

In production since 1951, the legendary Nissan Patrol entered its 7th generation in 2024. Engine options include a 3.8-litre V6, which generates 316 hp and 386 Nm of torque. A more powerful 3.5-litre V6 twin turbo engine option is also available. It generates 425 hp and 700 Nm. Nissan Patrol is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission, engineered for optimal fuel efficiency and responsive acceleration in low gears.

Depending on the driving environment, users can choose from drive modes of Rock, Sand, Eco, Mud, Standard and Sport. Nissan Patrol packs in a comprehensive range of advanced tech features. Key highlights include zero gravity seats, individual cooling zones with biometric cooling, piano button e-shifter, a large 28.6-inch display, head-up display and Klipsch premium audio system.

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