Nissan Magnite, Kicks Price Hike Up To 5 Percent – WEF Jan 2021

Datsun and Nissan cars to entail a price hike of upto 5 percent from January 2021

Nissan India is set to increase car prices from January 2021. To be honest, Nissan has a much too slim portfolio. While this has worked well for newer manufacturers in recent months, the strategy has work Nissan India down.

But there’s hope. Nissan Magnite was launched earlier this month, and the company order book has already received bookings for upward of 15k units. Waiting period has crossed 24 weeks mark for select variants.

With 2021 almost upon us, most manufacturers have announced a price revision across entire portfolios from January itself. Most from day one of the new year. Quantum of the price hike of course differs across the product range depending on vehicle, and variant. Most announcements pertaining to this also mention an upper cap for the price hike.

Price revision for Nissan and Datsun India cars

Nissan India will cap its price hike at up to 5 percent across its models. The revised price list is applicable for all Nissan and Datsun models being sold in India.

Datsun redi-GO is available in 0.8L & 1.0L engine option in MT and AMT variants. Datsun GO is available in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT options. GO+ is available in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT option.

Nissan Kicks features an engine that returns 156ps power. It’s available with an 1.5L naturally aspirated, and 1.3L Turbo petrol engine option, with MT and CVT option. And since the last three weeks, there’s also new Nissan Magnite.

All bookings for Nissan Magnite done till 31st Dec 2020, will get the benefit of existing prices. Deliveries of Magnite will start next month. Price applicable for Magnite will be the one which was the time you booked.

When launched in December, Magnite prices announced were introductory. This, and the fact that the manufacturer has already announced a price revision would result in a costlier 2021 Nissan Magnite. An accurate and detailed price list will be available soon.

Nissan Magnite in a competitive segment

Magnite finds itself battling it out for prominence in a segment that’s proven to be highly profitable for most manufacturers. In the segment, it competes with Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Competition will get tougher soon once Renault Kiger is launched. While earlier expected to be launched in H2 2020, a decision was made by Renault-Nissan Alliance to let Nissan launch Magnite first.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “With the launch of the all new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021.”