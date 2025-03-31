Nissan India Registers Highest Sales in 7 Years – 99k Units (28k Domestic, 71k Exports)

Nissan Motor India has achieved its highest annual sales performance since FY2017-18, registering consolidated sales of over 99,000 units in FY2024-25. This milestone includes over 28,000+ units sold in the domestic market and an impressive 71,000+ units exported, largely driven by the popularity of the New Nissan Magnite B-SUV.

Introduced in October 2024, the New Magnite has not only strengthened Nissan’s domestic portfolio but also played a pivotal role in its global strategy. Under the ‘One Car, One World’ initiative, the Magnite is now exported to over 65 countries, including left-hand-drive (LHD) markets such as Saudi Arabia. The export numbers mark a historic high for Nissan in India, highlighting the country’s growing importance as a global manufacturing and export hub.

Highest Sales in 7 Years

Nissan’s FY25 consolidated sales grew by 35% year-on-year. Despite increasing competition and the shift toward alternative fuel vehicles in the Indian market, the Magnite helped maintain strong domestic momentum. The vehicle crossed a cumulative 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone in August 2024, with the new version hitting 10,000+ bookings within three months of launch.

Exports grew from 42,978 units in FY23 to 71,000 units in FY25 – an unprecedented 65% rise. The New Magnite’s RHD and LHD versions are being shipped to multiple global markets, supporting Nissan’s aim to cater to a broader international customer base. Nissan also announced a price hike of up to 3% on the New Magnite across all variants, effective from April 1, 2025, to offset rising input and operational costs.

Strategic Restructuring for Future Growth

As part of its global turnaround strategy, Nissan announced a restructuring of its India operations. The company is offloading its stake in the Chennai JV plant to Alliance partners, while reaffirming its commitment to Indian customers, employees, and dealer partners.

Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President of AMIEO Region Business Transformation & President of Nissan India Operations said, “India remains a strong pillar of growth for Nissan driven by the continued success of the Nissan Magnite. The export of the new Nissan Magnite expanded to over 65 international geographies including LHD markets this year. Nissan remains committed to the Indian market, customers, dealer partners, employees & stakeholders. Nissan & its dealer partners will continue to provide Sales & Service to customers of existing and future new models.”

New Models and Network Expansion

In addition to the Magnite, Nissan has announced the upcoming launch of two new models – an all-new 7-seater B-MPV and a 5-seater C-SUV – to further strengthen its product lineup in India. These new cars will be sharing platform with Renault Triber and Renault Duster respectively.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “This year has been a challenging one for the auto industry. Despite this, the New Magnite has shown and has proven that it remains a strong favorite amongst the B-SUV customers. The continued expansion of our dealership network reflects our commitment to improving accessibility and customer service. As we move forward, with the recent announcement of the additions of an All-New 7-seater B-MPV and 5-seater C-SUV and we are focused on offering an exciting product portfolio and expanding our dealer network further for enhancing customer experience.”