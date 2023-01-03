Nissan India Sales Dec 2022 – 40.9k Cars Sold In 2022 (Magnite, Kicks)

The Nissan Magnite SUV has been well received both in domestic and global markets and is exported to over 15 countries

Nissan Motor India has ended the last month of the year 2022 in red. Sales have dipped in the month of Dec 2022 both on a YoY and MoM basis. Even as the company witnessed a positive festive season, it has been facing challenges where timely supplies are concerned.

As on date, Nissan India sells two models – Magnite sub 4 meter SUV and Kicks compact SUV. In Dec 2022, sales stood at 2,020 units, down 27.42 percent as against 2,783 units sold in Dec 2021. This was a 763 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales also dipped 15.83 percent from 2,400 units sold in Nov 2022.

Nissan India Sales Dec 2022

Cumulative wholesales stood at 8,991 units with YTD growth at 19 percent. This included domestic wholesales of 2,020 units along with 6,971 units export wholesales. Nissan offers only two cars as of now, Magnite and Kicks.

It was the Nissan Magnite that led most of these sales figures with over 1 lakh bookings since launch while the Magnite is also exported to over 15 countries and has been recently introduced in Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh markets as well. In July 2022, Nissan introduced the Magnite Red Edition at Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last month the company also showed off some of its global models in India among which were the X-Trail, Qashqai along with the Juke. These cars were on display at the multi-city ‘Move Beyond Golf Tournament’ in Delhi NCR. The first edition of the tournament was flagged off from Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort in Noida. India’s celebrated boxing champion Mary Kom was a special guest. Nissan will also test the X-Trail and Qashqai to gauge buyer’s acceptance in the country while road trials will also be conducted prior to their launch in India.

Nissan India CY2022 Sales Report

Taking into account sales during the past calendar year 2022, Nissan India has posted a 4.45 percent decline. Total sales through the period Jan-Dec 2022 stood at 34,565 units, down from 36,173 units sold in CY 2021. This was a 1,608 unit volume de-growth. The company posted sales growth in 6 months of the year while sales were in the red for 6 months.

January 2022 opened on a promising note with a 25.02 percent YoY growth to 3,977 units, up from 3,181 units sold in Jan 2021. Thereafter sales declined in Feb and Mar to end Q1 2022 down 3.79 percent to 9,201 units from 9,563 units sold in Q1 2021.

April saw sales dip again by 28.76 percent but improved in May and June to end Q2 2022 on a positive note with a 3.28 percent growth to 7,756 units from 7,510 units sold in Q2 2021. Q3 2022 sales improved but marginally by 0.48 percent to 10,127 units while Q4 2022 sales again dipped 17.07 percent to 7,481 units from 9,021 units sold in Q4 2021. H2 therefore saw a decline of 7.81 percent to 17,608 units in the 2022 period from 19,100 units sold in the same period of 2021.