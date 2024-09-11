Nissan India To Launch New Car On 4th Oct 2024 – Magnite Facelift ?

One of the popular sub-4-meter SUVs, Nissan Magnite has consistently delivered average sales of around 2,500 units per month

Test mules of Nissan Magnite facelift have been spotted frequently in recent months. Now, Nissan India has announced the launch of a new car on 4th October. Could it be the new Magnite?

Nissan Magnite facelift to get cosmetic touch-ups

There are many reasons why Magnite has delivered consistent results. Apart from its affordable pricing, Magnite is also preferred for its dynamic design. The SUV has an eye-catching profile, quite distinct from other SUVs in its class. Launched in 2020, Magnite still hasn’t lost any of its visual appeal.

As such, exterior changes to the facelift model will be limited largely to the plastic parts. It will extend across the lighting elements and front and rear bumper. Test mules have been spotted with new alloy wheels. Some new colour options could also be introduced.

Nissan Magnite facelift equipment upgrade

Even when affordably prices, Nissan Magnite is equipped with a comprehensive range of features. Some of the key highlights include an advanced PM2.5 air filter, rear AC vents, 7-inch TFT instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, high-end speakers from JBL, ambient lighting and puddle lamp. Magnite facelift will get upgrades such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UI. The current model is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen.

An updated digital instrument cluster with new detailing could be part of the package. Other possibilities include a single pane sunroof and ventilated front seats. Interior ambience can be refreshed with new seat fabric and door trims. Magnite facelift model will continue to offer ample space for all passengers.

Nissan Magnite 4-star NCAP safety

People have shown confidence in Magnite, as it is ranked among the safest SUVs in the country. The 2-airbag model crash tested by Global NCAP in 2022 had received a 4-star Adult Safety rating. This safety net will be valid until Magnite is tested again as per the upgraded crash test protocols.

Safety kit offered with the existing model includes hill start assist, vehicle dynamic control, around view monitor, rear parking sensors and camera, traction control system and tyre pressure monitoring system. It remains to be seen if Nissan Magnite facelift gets some additional safety equipment.

Nissan Magnite facelift powertrain options

It is expected that Magnite facelift will continue with the existing powertrain options. However, the engines may be tweaked for improved efficiency and heat management. There’s a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Output numbers are 72 PS and 96 Nm for the NA petrol and 100 PS for the turbo unit. The NA petrol engine is offered with transmission options of 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT (EZ-Shift). For the turbo unit, users can choose from 5MT and CVT. Torque output is 160 Nm with manual and 152 Nm with the CVT. With the updates, Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to become costlier by around 5-10%. The current model is available at a starting price of just Rs 5.99 lakh.