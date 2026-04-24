Nissan Launches Leasing and Subscription Plans For Magnite and Gravite

Nissan Motor India has announced a new partnership with Avis India to expand its presence in the corporate mobility space. The collaboration introduces leasing and subscription-based ownership options, aimed primarily at businesses looking for flexible, asset-light mobility solutions. Under this tie-up, Nissan cars will now be available through structured leasing and subscription plans, with Avis India handling the entire lifecycle management.

Magnite and New Gravite

As part of the partnership, Nissan will offer models like Magnite and the upcoming all-new Gravite under these plans. Customers can opt for flexible tenure options of up to 60 months, along with usage limits of up to 50,000 km. Monthly rentals start from Rs 9,399 (excluding GST and subject to terms), making it an accessible option for businesses looking to avoid upfront purchase costs.

End-To-End Managed Solution

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the complete lifecycle management offered by Avis India. This structure ensures predictable costs and reduces operational burden for companies managing fleets. Services include includes:

– Vehicle procurement

– Registration

– Insurance

– Maintenance

– End-of-term services

Focus On Corporate Mobility

The partnership is clearly targeted at enterprise customers rather than individual buyers. With more companies shifting towards asset-light models, leasing and subscription-based mobility solutions are seeing increased demand. Nissan aims to tap into this trend by offering its vehicles in a more flexible format, while Avis brings its experience in fleet management and leasing operations.

What It Means For Buyers

For corporate customers, this tie-up offers a simplified ownership experience without the long-term commitment of outright purchase. It also allows businesses to scale their fleet as needed, depending on operational requirements. With Magnite already being a popular compact SUV and Gravite expected to expand Nissan’s lineup, this move could help the brand increase its visibility in fleet and corporate segments in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “This partnership reinforces Nissan’s long-term commitment to the Indian market through strategic, customer-centric initiatives that deliver greater value by expanding accessible and flexible mobility solutions. By collaborating with Avis India, we are enabling a seamless leasing ecosystem that complements our product portfolio and supports the evolving needs of corporate customers seeking efficient, scalable, and asset-light mobility solutions.”

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Aman Naagar, Managing Director, Avis India, added, “This partnership is an opportunity for us at Avis India to strengthen our relationships with key manufacturers and deepen our operational capabilities. It is aligned with our focus on building and providing scalable and structured platforms for enterprise clients.”