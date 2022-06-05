Nissan Magnite 2 Variants Discontinued – Up To Rs 42k Price Hike

Nissan has axed two variants XV Premium and XL Turbo CVT of the Magnite off its lineup

Nissan has had a rough couple of years in India. Company’s Micra, Sunny, Terrano and Kicks weren’t generating enough sales as the company had hoped. Even the high-performance sports coupe GT-R, which is renowned worldwide to be an incredible value proposition, failed to help the brand in India. Nissan also launched low-budget vehicles under the Datsun brand, but that also did not help and they recently axed Datsun. As per reports, Magnite was their last hope. And it worked.

Nissan implemented its NEXT transformation strategy and the Magnite is the first product under this strategy. Magnite can be attributed to single-handedly saving Nissan in India. The SUV just crossed the 1 lakh booking milestone as expressed by Nissan on their social media handles.

Magnite struck the right balance in every single aspect. SUV at hatchback prices? Check. Good space, features and comfort? Check. 4-star Global NCAP crash safety rating? Check. Bold, head-turning looks inside-out? Check. Efficiency with low maintenance and running costs? Check. Turbo petrol engine option? Check. Magnite soon became one of the most popular and sought-after cars in India.

Nissan Magnite Prices June 2022

This is the third price hike Nissan Magnite has received in 2022. First price hike was introduced in January, second arrived in April and the third in June. With the latest price hike, Nissan has also discontinued two of its variants, probably due to low demand. XV Premium variant and XL Turbo CVT are variants that are discontinued. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Prannoy Ghosh for sharing the update.

Apart from the two variants mentioned above, the price hike affects Magnite’s every single variant. Base XE variant saw a hike of Rs. 2,901 from Rs. 5,84,999 to 5,87,900 (ex-sh) amounting to a mere 0.5% hike. XL variant saw a hike of Rs. 3,401 from Rs. 6,76,499 to 6,79,900 amounting to 0.50% hike.

Magnite XV Executive variant was launched recently and is priced at Rs. 7,05,900. XV variant witnessed a 1.82% hike at Rs. 13,300 from Rs. 7,29,000 to 7,42,300. XL Turbo saw the lowest hike of 0.37% hike at Rs. 2,901 from Rs. 7,89,999 to 7,92,900. XV Turbo variant sees a big 4% hike at Rs. 33,801 from Rs. 8,43,999 to 8,77,800. XV Premium Turbo gets a 1% hike at Rs. 9,201 from Rs. 9,23,899 to 9,33,100.

Recording the highest hike is XV Turbo CVT with 4.5% hike at Rs. 41,701 from Rs. 9,25,999 to 9,67,700. Top-spec XV Premium Turbo CVT witnessed a 2% hike at Rs. 20,001 from Rs. 9,99,999 to 10,20,000. No changes have been made to specifications or feature list despite the price hike.

Pricing & Competition

Despite the price hike, Nissan’s small SUV is one of the most VFM propositions in India. With Magnite, Nissan is offering an SUV for the price of a premium hatchback. For SUV obsessed India, Magnite makes good sense. Nissan shares Magnite’s platform with its sister brand Renault in the form of Kiger which brings a European flair to the market. Despite being a sub-4-metre SUV, Magnite only competes with the Renault Kiger and Tata Punch. As the rest of sub 4m SUVs reside in a higher price tier.