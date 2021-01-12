Nissan Magnite 36 Units Delivery Recorded In 1 Day – By Dealer In Andhra Pradesh

Nissan Magnite is one of the most sought after cars in India currently

For many months now, Nissan India has been registering sales of less than 1,000 units a month. Magnite is all set to change that. With Nissan Magnite recording over 33k bookings since launch its waiting period has crossed 10 months for select variants in many regions of India.

At such a time, it comes as a surprise when a dealer manages to deliver 36 units of the Magnite in a single day. One of the biggest dealers of Nissan cars in Andhra Pradesh, Kantipudi NISSAN, has managed to deliver 36 Magnite SUVs in 1 day – thus setting a new record of sorts for Nissan dealers in India.

Nissan Magnite marked the company’s foray into the sub compact SUV market in India. Launched in four trims of XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, the Magnite is priced from a base price of Rs.5.54 to Rs.9.59 lakhs for the top spec variant.

Nissan Magnite Tech Pack will cost buyers an additional Rs.38,698

Nissan has introduced a special Tech Pack on the new SUV. This is optional and is priced at Rs.38,698 and consists of additional high end provisions. The Magnite 2020 Tech Pack includes a wireless charger, air purifier, JBL speakers, LED scuff plate, ambient mood lighting and puddle lamps. However, this Tech Pack can only be had with the top spec variants of XV and XV Premium and once opted for by the buyer, it will be fitted at dealerships along with delivery of the new vehicle.

Nissan Magnite Care Maintenance Pack

Nissan Magnite, which comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features, receives the lowest cost on maintenance in its segment. The company has introduced Nissan Magnite Care. The plan is applicable for 2-5 years with options of Gold and Silver packages working out to maintenance cost at Rs.0.29 paise per km for 50,000 kms.

These maintenance packs are transferable with change of ownership. The standard warranty stands at 2 year/50,000 km warranty as standard which can be extended to 5 years/1,00,000 kms.

Interior Add-OnsPack

Along with the Tech Pack, Nissan is also offering interior add-ons which include a tissue box, key chain, gel and paper air fresheners and dual port mobile charger. There is also a list of accessories that customers can opt for ranging from PVC mat at Rs.999 to premium seat covers in color options of red and black at Rs.6,999 and bold design seat covers at Rs.7,499.

Magnite is offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre HR0 turbo petrol engine. The former produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 99 bhp and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT) of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 5-speed manual as standard while a CVT automatic gearbox is offered only on the turbo petrol unit.

The Nissan Magnite rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport while it will soon get another competitor with the Renault Kiger set for launch in coming weeks.