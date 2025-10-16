Nissan Magnite AMT CNG Kit Launched – Price Rs 71,999

Nissan Motor India has announced the expansion of its CNG retrofitment program to include the New Nissan Magnite BR10 EZ-Shift (AMT), following strong customer response to the retrofitment option introduced earlier this year for the manual transmission variants. The move makes the Magnite one of the few compact SUVs in India to offer factory-approved CNG retrofitment for both manual and AMT versions, combining convenience with lower running costs.

New Integrated Fuel Lid System for Easier Refuelling

The CNG retrofitment kit, developed by Motozen Fuel Systems, is Government-approved and fully compliant with safety and emissions regulations. It is backed by a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty from Nissan, ensuring reliability and long-term peace of mind for customers.

In a key design upgrade, Nissan has introduced an integrated CNG fuel-filling system that places the filling valve within the existing fuel lid. This replaces the earlier engine bay placement, offering greater convenience, faster refueling, and better ergonomics for daily users. The feature is now standard on all retrofitted Magnite units and will be implemented across authorised Nissan retrofitment centres.

Priced at Rs 71,999 (MRP), the retrofitment kit reflects Nissan’s decision to pass on the recent GST benefit, following the rate reduction from 28% to 18%, making the Magnite CNG more affordable without compromising quality or safety.

Customer-Centric Expansion Across 13 States

The CNG retrofitment program now covers 13 Indian states, including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, among others. The kit is available exclusively for the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with both manual (BR10 MT) and EZ-Shift (AMT) variants supported.

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are delighted to take another step forward in our CNG journey with the expansion of the retrofitment program to the New Nissan Magnite BR10 EZ-Shift (AMT). This agile and quick development reflects our continued focus on customer needs, combining Nissan’s engineering excellence with affordability and convenience. The new fuel-lid integration and reduced kit price make the ownership experience even more seamless and rewarding. We remain committed to offering practical, value-driven mobility solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and strengthen our brand’s trust.”

The New Nissan Magnite continues to lead on safety, boasting 6 airbags as standard and a 5-star GNCAP rating for adult occupant protection. Nissan has also introduced a first-in-segment 10-year extended warranty plan, reinforcing confidence in its product quality and durability. Magnite range is available from Rs 5.62 lakh ex-sh.