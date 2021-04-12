Nissan Magnite Prices Increased Again – Up To 60k Hike In 4 Months

This is the third price hike of Nissan Magnite, since it was launched about 4 months ago

Another auto manufacturer bites the dust as Nissan becomes the latest carmaker to increase prices at the start of a new financial year. The Japanese brand has increased prices of Magnite by up to Rs 33,000 depending on the variants on offer. The subcompact UV has tasted success ever since it entered the Indian market in December last year.

The brand earlier increased prices of only the base XE variant of Magnite by Rs 50,000 in January this year. The latest price revision has been implemented across the entire lineup. Other than a hike in its price, there are no updates either mechanically or aesthetically on the subcompact crossover.

Magnite Revised Prices

The highest price hike of Rs 33,000 has been witnessed by 1.0-litre NA petrol XL and 1.0-litre NA petrol XV Dual-tone trims. The lowest price hike of Rs 9,000 has been recorded by XV Premium trim powered by the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox.

However, Nissan is yet to reveal the updated prices of the top-end XV Premium (O) trim powered by the turbocharged engine. The only difference between XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants is that the latter gets connected car tech as an additional feature.

Since launch, Nissan Magnite prices have been increased by up to Rs 60k. Launched in first week of Dec, deliveries only started in first week of Jan 2021. New prices have been in effect from 1st April 2021.

Features on offer

As far as equipment is concerned, Magnite is offered with features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, connected car tech.

It is also offered with an optional Tech Pack which consists of creature comforts such as an air purifier, high-end JBL speakers, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, LED scuff plates and puddle lamps. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and hill launch control.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Magnite is offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The former is good enough to make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Whereas the latter can deliver an output of 99 bhp and 160 Nm (152 Nm in case of AT) of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of a CVT gearbox with the turbocharged unit.

In India, Magnite competes against a wide host of rivals from the sub-4 metre SUV segment including Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Renault Kiger to name a few. It is retailed in five trims- XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O) at a price between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).