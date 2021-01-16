Nissan Magnite Bangalore Dealer Delivers 100 Cars In 1 Day

The Nissan Magnite has received exceptional attention stirring up sales across all dealerships in the country

Following our earlier report of 36 units of the Nissan Magnite being delivered on a single day by Kantipudi Nissan dealer in Andhra Pradesh, the scene now shifts to Bangalore. Nissan dealer in Bangalore – Surya Nissan, had organized deliveries of 100 units of the Magnite in one day.

These bookings were received by various outlets of Surya Nissan in the city, but deliveries were coordinated as part of a Mega Delivery Event. The Nissan Magnite cars for delivery were arranged in a circle with all owners present.

The cars were decorated with streamers, ribbons and red and white balloons to celebrate this mega delivery. The dealership also conducted a drive, taking the Nissan Magnite cars through the city for passersby to witness and to attract the attention of new buyers. Youtube channel Auto Town has detailed the experience, which can be seen in the video below.

Nissan Magnite Waiting Period

Speaking to Mr B Choudhry, Managing Director of Surya Nissan, it was learnt that Nissan Magnite has received outstanding response in the country. To date bookings stand at 35,000 units and waiting period has been extended to 8 months.

In view of this, the company has added a new shift and production has been increased from 3,500 units to 4,500 units per month thus reducing waiting period to 3-4 months. Test drives and Experience Centers have also been set up so as to allow buyers to get first hand feel of the new Nissan Magnite.

Nissan Magnite, sub 4 meter SUV, launched on 2nd December 2020, is the recipient of a 4 star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP. The Magnite is presented in variants of XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). It is priced from Rs.5.54-9.59 lakhs.

Nissan has also introduced special Tech Pack on the new Magnite at an added cost of Rs.38,689. The Tech Pack consists of a wireless charger, air purifier and JBL speakers along with an LED scuff plate, ambient lighting and puddle lamps. These accessories can be fitted at dealerships and presented to the buyer at the time of delivery of the new vehicle.

Nissan is also offering a special Maintenance Pack called Magnite Care. The plan is for a 2-5 year period with options of Gold and Silver Packs with maintenance cost that work out to Rs.0.29 paise per km for 50,000 kms. Standard warranty is at 2 years/50,000 kms which can be extended to 5 years/1 lakh kms.

There is also the Interior Add On Pack with the list of accessories that include a tissue box, key chain and paper air fresheners along with a dual port mobile charger. PVC mat and premium seat covers can also be selected by buyers at prices ranging from Rs.999-Rs.7,499.

Engine Specs

The Nissan Magnite is powered by petrol and turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0 liter petrol engine makes 71 hp power and 96 Nm torque while the 1.0 liter HR) turbo engine offers 99 hp power and 160 Nm torque. Both engines are paired to a 5 speed manual transmission as standard and the turbo petrol engine gets a CVT transmission option. The Nissan Magnite faces competition from multiple offerings in India such as the Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Venue and Nexon, but its affordable price point and being one of the safest cars stands it in good stead.