Nissan Magnite Maintenance Cost At 29 Paise Per Km – Bookings Cross 15k

Nissan Magnite promises to offer lowest cost of maintenance in the price segment

Launched on 2nd Dec, new Nissan Magnite has been registering booking records every few days. First it was the 5k bookings mark in 5 days, then came the 10k bookings and today, it is 15k bookings. All this, in just 17 days since launch. Enquiries for Magnite have crossed 1.5 lakh across India.

All this, even before a single unit of Magnite has been delivered. Huge demand has resulted in waiting period crossing 6 month for select variant. Nissan Magnite deliveries are expected to start next month. Price of Magnite, which currently star from Rs 4.99 lakhs, will also be increased from 1st Jan 2020. All those who book Magnite before that date, will be eligible for the introductory price.

Lowest cost of maintenance

Apart from offering Magnite at a stunning price tag, Nissan is also promising that Magnite will come with lowest cost of maintenance of just 29 paise per km. Standard warranty is at 2 years / 50k kms while one can opt to extend warranty to 5 years / 1 lakh kms. The company states, “Nissan is also offering its customers, multiple labour-free services available at all service networks in the country on the Magnite.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India said, “Nissan as a customer-centric brand, understands the importance of providing unique value-added services to its discerning Indian customers like the online service booking, the online service calculator and a completely enhanced digital ecosystem.”

Nissan Magnite Care

With the Magnite, Nissan India has launched a new plan for their customers. This is a prepaid plan, called Nissan Magnite Care. Nissan claims that this plan will allow their customers to further save 22%.

This new plan is applicable for two to five years and is available at all Nissan service networks in the country, with options to choose between the ‘GOLD’ and ‘SILVER’ packages. Gold package covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service and silver package covers basic maintenance service. The maintenance plan is also transferable with ownership change, thus strengthening the residual value for the Magnite.”

Exterior, Interior and Technology

The Magnite is offered in four key trims of XE, XL, XV and XV Premium and it is presented with 20 first-in-class features across its 20 grades. The new Magnite receives LED headlamps and fog lamps along with ‘L’ shaped LED DRLs. it gets a chrome finished front grill and sits on dual tone alloy wheels embedded in squared wheel arches.

The interiors sport a range of technology and infotainment features among which are an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with segment first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets Nissan Connect and a 7 inch TFT screen. Features also include steering mounted controls, wireless charging, around view monitor and engine start stop button. It also gets ABS, EBD, HSA, HBA, VDC and ISOFIX child seat mounts among its on board safety equipment.

Nissan has also introduced a dealer accessory kit called as the ‘Tech Pack’ on the Magnite. Priced at Rs.38,698, this pack includes wireless charging pad, an air purification system and ambient lighting. It also gets a JBL sound system and dual tone paint options and available only on the XV trim upwards.