Nissan Magnite Records 5k Bookings In 5 Days – 50k Enquiries

Nissan has packed the new Magnite with exclusive features and a powerful engine lineup so as to set itself apart from competitors

The Nissan Magnite is launched in India first, before anywhere else in the world. It comes in at an attractive price of Rs.4.99 lakhs reserved for the 2020 batch while from 1st January 2021 the compact SUV will be priced from Rs.5.44 lakhs, despite which it will still hold position as being the most affordable B-SUV.

Record Bookings

Thanks to this aggressive launch price, Magnite is off to a flying start – unlike no other Nissan or Datsun car in the recent years. In just 5 days, Magnite has recorded over 5,000 bookings. While total enquiries online as well as at dealerships has crossed the 50,000 mark.

Of the total bookings, top 2 variants commanded 60% share while 30% of all the bookings are for the automatic CVT trims. More than 40% bookings for Nissan Magnite were done via online channels while remaining were done at company dealerships.

The Nissan Magnite is an important model for the Japanese automaker and one of the most awaited car launches in the country. It positioned in the mid sized SUV segment wherein it will have to compete with stalwarts such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, etc.

The Nissan Magnite has been designed keeping the Indian car market in perspective. It comes in with an attractive exterior design, is packed with novel features and gets its power via powerful engine options.

It comes in on the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ Philosophy and even as it has been launched in India first, the new Magnite will also be making its way to markets of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and South Africa. Nissan Magnite comes in four trims of XE, XL, XV High and XV Premium and in as many as 20 variants. It is positioned on the Renault-Nissan CMF-A platform which also forms the base for the Triber and Renault Kiger while it rides on 16 inch wheels as standard.

Design and Features

Where its exteriors are concerned, the Nissan Magnite gets L shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps and LED fog lamps. It sports a large chrome finished grille, squared wheel arches, dual tone alloy wheels and puddle lamps. Its interiors will be well equipped in terms of comfort, technology and safety.

It gets an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with segment first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, steering mounted controls, a 7 inch TFT screen, wireless charging, around view monitor and engine start stop button. Safety equipment includes dual air bags, speed sensing door lock, anti roll bar, traction control, rear parking sensors and hill start assist. It also receives ABS, EBD, HSA, HBA, VDC and ISOFIX child seat mounts as a part of its safety features.

Nissan has also introduced a ‘Tech Pack’ for its tech savvy customers. This pack is only presented on the XV and XV Premium variants and includes wireless charging, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and JBL speakers.

Engine Specs

The new Nissan Magnite SUV is presented in two petrol engine options. The naturally aspirated 1.0 liter petrol engine makes 71 hp power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine offers 100 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm torque at 2,80—3,600 rpm. Depending on variants, the engines get mated to 5 speed manual gearbox and Nissan’s X-Tronic continuous variable transmission. Fuel efficiency is set to range between 18.75 km/l and 20 km/l.