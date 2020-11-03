Nissan Magnite Brochure Reveals Engine Specs, Mileage – All Details

Nissan Magnite seems to be a well-rounded product with many features up its sleeve

Subcompact UVs are currently the blue-eyed boys of the passenger vehicle segment in the automotive brand. Recent passenger vehicle sales suggest the same. With demand for the segment on the rise, every manufacturer wants a piece of its success by introducing their own cars in this segment.

The next in line is Nissan’s Magnite which is expected to be launched later this month. After a series of spy shots and design renders from the manufacturer, Nissan finally unveiled the sub-4 metre UV last month in its production form, however, it withheld some details.

The latest brochure leaked gives out every square inch of details of the upcoming compact SUV. Details about its variants and corresponding features on offer have already been shared officially by the Japanese auto brand. The leaked brochure further reveals details about its engine specs and dimensions which were never revealed officially. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vishnu for sharing the brochure of Nissan Magnite.

Powertrain Specifications

As speculated earlier, Nissan Magnite will be offered with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre B4D dual-VVT naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbocharged unit.

Both units will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a CVT automatic on the turbocharged unit only. The former generates 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3500 Nm. Whereas the latter can churn out 99 bhp at 3500 rpm and 160 Nm ( 152 Nm in when paired with CVT) of peak torque at 2800-3600 rpm.

Fuel Efficiency Figures

The turbo petrol unit will be made available in all trims barring the base XE variant. Fuel efficiency figures claimed by Nissan stand at 18.75 kmpl for the manual gearbox naturally aspirated engine combo. The turbocharged unit returns 20 kmpl when paired with the manual gearbox and 17.7 kmpl when paired with the CVT unit.

Magnite will be offered with 16-inch wheels as standard across the range with the lower trims offering steel rims and the higher trims offering diamond-cut alloys. It will be offered in four mono-tone colour options and four dual-tone ones. The mono-tone options include Blade Silver, Sandstone Brown, Onyx Black and Storm White. The dual-tone options consist of Flare Red with Onyx Black, Tourmaline Brown with Onyx Black, Pearl White with Onyx Black and Vivid Blue with Storm White.

With this brochure leak, dimensions of Magnite have also been revealed. The Venue-rivalling SUV measures 3994mm in length, 1758mm in width and 1572mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 2500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm alongside a boot capacity of 336 litres. It gets a fuel tank which can hold up to 40 litres of petrol. Its kerb weight ranges from 939 kg to 1039 depending on the engine gearbox combination.

As already revealed before it gets some attractive features such as LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with class-leading features including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with an optional tech pack for the higher variants which comprises air purifier, wireless phone charging, ambient mood lighting, JBL speakers and puddle lamps.

Estimated Price

The only thing left to be revealed is its price which is expected to be pegged in between Rs 5.5-9 lakh (ex-showroom) which will be announced when it is officially launched, hopefully in the coming few weeks. Nissan Magnite will take on a long list of rivals in this segment which include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet to name a few.