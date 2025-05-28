Nissan Magnite CNG Retrofit Kit Launch Price Rs 75k – With Warranty

Nissan Motor India’s operations in the domestic market is running on a single horse mode. We’re talking about the Magnite, which was facelifted some time ago. Whatever strategies Nissan is doing to stay afloat revolve around the Magnite. The latest strategy is offering CNG retrofit kits with warranty for improved fuel efficiency and reducing running costs.

Nissan Magnite CNG Launch

Instead of launching and developing a factory-fitted CNG kit, which commands massive development costs, Nissan is taking the same route as its alliance partner, Renault. The goal is to offer a CNG retrofit kit approved by the Indian Government, which is installed through certified and Government-approved vendors.

The price Nissan is put on their CNG retrofit kit is Rs 74,999, which is exactly the same as Renault charges for CNG retrofit kits offered with Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The development, production and quality assurance of these CNG retrofit kits from Nissan is handled by a third party vendor called Motozen.

Motozen is also providing warranty on these kits which is good for 3 years or 1 lakh km (whichever is early). Nissan is launching this CNG retrofit kit for the 1.0L naturally aspirated Petrol variants only. That too, with variants equipped with the 5-speed manual gearbox. So, no Turbo Petrol CNG or CNG automatic with Nissan Magnite, just like with Renault.

Nissan Magnite CNG is being offered in phase-wise manner. In Phase 1, Nissan is only taking orders for Magnite CNG via Nissan authorised dealerships in 7 states. These include Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi NCR. Phase 2 will include other states and UTs.

Just like Renault’s CNG retrofit kits, Nissan does not provide any technical figures. So, there are no stats for how much the performance drops with these CNG retrofit kits when run on CNG. Also, there are no mileage figures (fuel efficiency) with these retrofit kits that act as a decisive nudge for buyers.

Statement from Nissan India

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The New Nissan Magnite has been a phenomenal product for us and has led the success story in India. With a view to meet the requirements of customers, Nissan Dealers will provide an alternate fuel option in the form of a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit which will be carried out at the authorised fitment centres for customers. We are confident that this move will enhance the popular compact SUV’s value proposition and practicality.”