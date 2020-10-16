Nissan Magnite CVT Automatic Spied In Red Colour – During TVC Shoot

The Nissan Magnite sub 4 meter compact crossover is set for official global debut on 21st Oct

Nissan India has already showcased the concept version of Magnite, towards the end of August. Recently, it had revealed the upcoming sub compact crossover in a production format, but with little camouflage. Now, it has been spied in completely undisguised format, while it was on the road for a TVC shoot in Mumbai.

New spy shots of Nissan Mgnite reveal its special design elements, sporty red and black colour scheme, muscular stance and high ground clearance. Magnite has been designed in Japan; taking into account the demands of the Indian buyer.

Nissan Magnite Design

Magnite has been tested at the Tochigo plant and is a sub four meter offering that retains most of the design elements as seen on the concept. The automaker explained that the Magnite designs sport Japanese DNA and are based on three values of ‘Kabuku’, ‘Sui’, and ‘Inase’. The word Kabuku means pioneer and game changer. Sui stands for purity of purpose and Inase shows off a dynamic and vibrant energy.

Magnite boasts of a sculpted bonnet, an octagonal front grille and angular headlamps. It gets a dual paint exterior colour scheme with blacked out pillars and silver finished roof rails. Design elements to the rear see LED tail lamps, attractive tail gate and a layered bumper.

It gets a roof mounted spoiler and will come in as the first model to sport the newly designed Nissan logo. It will sit on large alloy wheels and get high ground clearance to take on Indian roads.

Earlier images had revealed some of its interior makeup. It showed off a new design theme with well cushioned seats, a horizontally positioned instrument panel and an 8.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is also expected to get connected technology, 360 degree camera and features like cruise control, push button start / stop system and steering mounted controls. Magnite is positioned on the Nissan-Renault CMF-A+ platform. It will share platform and engine options with the upcoming Renault Kiger.

Engine & Gearbox Options

With the advent of BS6 emission standards, the Nissan Magnite could only receive petrol engine options. The range will include a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated, 3 cylinder petrol engine making 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque and mated to manual and AMT auto gearbox options. It will also get powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol unit making around 95 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated to a manual and CVT automatic. It is this CVT auto variant, that has been spied during the TVC shoot.

Slated for launch in the coming weeks, an aggressive pricing is what is expected as the Nissan Magnite enters a highly competitive segment. A starting price from about Rs.5.50 – 6.0 lakhs is what is expected while the top spec model would sport a price on par with the Maruti Brezza.

With India being it primary target market, Nissan bets big on the Magnite; to register a turnaround in the company’s business here. However, Nissan will have to consider its string of rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, all of which have made a strong standpoint in this segment.

Source