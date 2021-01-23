Nissan Magnite Bookings Cross 35k – 5 Units Exported In Dec 2020

Nissan Magnite first batch of 5 units was exported last month from India

Nissan Magnite has created a furore in the Indian automotive market ever since it was launched a month back. The Japanese carmaker has already received an overwhelming response as far as bookings are concerned. The subcompact UV has raked in 35,000 bookings ever since its launch last month.

In a segment where competition is stiffening with each passing day, Magnite has been able to attract a sizeable audience. The company is now looking to scale up its production capacity as for now the waiting period has stretched beyond nine months.

Ramping up production and starting exports

Ramping up the production is necessary since Nissan is not only planning to cater to domestic demand but also planning to retail it in overseas markets. Earlier we had reported that the Japanese brand is looking at the possibility of launching the new subcompact UV in other international markets.

Nissan has big plans for Magnite and India will become the export hub for the subcompact SUV. The company has identified two potential markets for Magnite to be shipped- which are South Africa and Indonesia. As of now the company’s focus is on the domestic market and to cater to the demands of Indian consumers.

First batch of 5 units of Magnite have already been exported. One of these units was used in the crash test conducted by ASEAN NCAP recently. In this crash test, Magnite scored a 4 star safety rating.

Challenges ahead for Nissan

Nissan already exports made in India Datsun Redi-Go, Go and Go+ to South Africa and given Magnite’s response in the Indian market, the carmaker is hopeful is reviving its fortunes overseas as well. Its buzz in India can be gauged by the fact that the company till now has received over 2 lakh inquiries for the sub-4 meter compact SUV. It was earlier reported that due to the ongoing crisis of Covid-19 exports had hit rock bottom in 2020.

The manufacturer also faced issues related to supply chain management but with markets opening up in recent months and restoration of supply chain management, the company’s first priority is to fulfill the demands of Indian buyers. Nissan, as a mark of appreciation towards its customers has decided not to increase Magnite prices baring the base trim.

Magnite Details

The company was supposed to increase the prices starring January this year but instead has decided to extend the introductory price offered in five trims namely- XL, XE, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) and spread across two engine options and as many gearbox options. Its current prices start at Rs 5.49 lakh and go up to Rs 9.59 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In spec-to-spec comparison, it is by far the most affordable sub-4 meter compact SUV in India.

The Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated engine and 1.0 liter turbo charged engine generating 71 hp and 96 Nm and 99 hp and 160 Nm respectively mated to 5 speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox options.

Nissan has released its accessories list for its subcompact UV Magnite and offers three packages namely Essential, Styling and Premium. Nissan is offering three accessory packages namely Essential, Styling and Premium which are priced at Rs 2,249, Rs 4,799, and Rs 8,999 respectively.