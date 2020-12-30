Nissan Magnite Exports From India Planned – Official Announcement Soon

Nissan is looking to export Made in India units of Magnite in the coming future as per the ‘Make In India’ initiative

Nissan Magnite is off to a sizzling start ever since it launched earlier this month. Offered at a starting just a tad below Rs 5.0 lakh (ex-showroom), it is by far the most affordable compact SUV in India. Other than an extremely competitive price, Magnite offers a plethora of features which makes it a very tempting option to consider.

Rightly so, this UV has received an overwhelming amount of booking in the last few weeks or so. This has led to an extended waiting period well beyond 9 months. Despite this long waiting period, Nissan is not only looking to cater to domestic demands but also plans to export a big chunk of it to overseas markets.

Exports of Nissan Magnite

In a recent interaction with ET Auto, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd., opened up about Magnite’s future and Nissan’s upcoming plans regarding its latest offering. When asked about the scope of India made crossover being exported to other markets, Srivastava responded by saying that the Japanese company is looking to explore opportunities globally for the export market through Magnite.

He also admitted that exports in 2020 hit rock bottom due to restrictions imposed on the aftermath of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns imposed in India and globally. The company also faced challenges in supply chain management. With the restoration of the supply chain in recent months to some extent, Nissan’s first priority is to meet the domestic requirement.

Srivastava further added that the Japanese carmaker is in talks with its distributors across the globe to understand the requirements of various markets. Nissan will soon reveal official information regarding Magnite’s exports and the markets it is going to be exported first.

He also acknowledged that in recent times there is a strong push from the government to enable ‘Make in India’ initiative or ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’.

Powertrain Options

Nissan Magnite is offered with two petrol engine options. The first option is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit which generated 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The other option being a 1.0-litre HR0 turbocharged petrol engine which kicks out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque ( 152 Nm of torque for automatic option). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard on both units in addition to a CVT automatic gearbox in the turbo petrol unit.

Features on offer

It also offers a whole range of tech gizmos including LED headlights, a dual-screen set-up with an 8.0-inch infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster.

It also offers first in segment features such as a 360-degree parking camera along with a system that can also activate the left or right camera while parking. Apart from these novel features, Magnite gets an optional tech pack that offers features such as wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, puddle lap and more.

SOURCE