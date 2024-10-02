2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Photos Leak – Front, Rear, Interiors

Soon to launch Nissan Magnite facelift will rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Renault Kiger

After launching their X-Trail premium SUV, Nissan is prepping to launch Magnite facelift with meaningful upgrades to refresh it for the festive season. Ahead of the 4th October launch, Nissan Magnite facelift design has been fully revealed from what looks like a dealer yard. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Design

In a rather interesting turn of events, Nissan Magnite Facelift design has been fully revealed ahead of launch. Units seem to have arrived at showrooms and have been papped before the launch on 4th October. As expected, this is a minor update to Nissan’s take on sub 4m SUV segment.

Being an affordable offering, Magnite is expected to push more volume than it did with pre-facelift model. As seen in the recent spy shots, we can see the car’s updated design. At the front, we get to see an updated fascia with a redesigned bumper with a larger silver element, mimicking a bull bar.

Nissan has added black finish trim around the chrome elements that flanked the grill. From the looks of it, Nissan Magnite seems to have retained its grill size as before but has a new pattern. Headlights look similar to pre-facelift model, which might not be a bad thing as it gets LED projectors with LED turn indicators.

Boomerang-shaped LED DRLs look similar to pre-facelift model as well. At the sides, we get new alloy wheels and that’s about it. At the rear, bumper looks like it is slightly redesigned. However, the main change is LED tail lights with a clear casing. Brake lights seem to be LEDs this time around. This particular unit spied, had a Gold or Brown exterior shade, which could be the launch colour of Magnite facelift. On the inside, we can see Nissan has added a dash of playfulness with Magnite facelift. We can see that with the Orange and Black interior theme.

What are the interior updates?

Other than the colour theme, there don’t seem to be any new updates on the inside. At least, that appears to be the case as seen with Nissan’s recent teasers and these new spy shots. We can see a Lamborghini-inspired dashboard layout with three-spoke steering, which now gets black elements for added sportiness.

Features like auto climate control, rear AC vents, front and rear armrests, cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will continue as is. We hope Nissan adds auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and 360-camera among others.

Powertrains will continue as is. This means, a 1.0L 3-cyl engine offered either in naturally aspirated state or turbocharged state. NA petrol has 71 bhp and 96 Nm and gets either a 5-speed manual or AMT. While turbo petrol engine gets 99 bhp and 160 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT.