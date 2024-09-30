Nissan Magnite Facelift Interiors Teased – Ahead Of 4th Oct Launch

Rivals to upcoming Nissan Magnite Facelift include Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Renault Kiger

The sub 4m SUV segment is currently dominated by Tata Motors With Punch and Nexon. Renault Nissan alliance have been targeting both these vehicles with Kiger and Magnite. Fast forwarding to October 2024, Nissan is on the verge of launching Magnite facelift on October 4th and teased interiors ahead of launch. Let’s take a look.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Interiors

Competing in the highly competitive sub 4m SUV space, Nissan Magnite has a tough job on its hands. When we take sales prospect, Nissan Magnite stayed below the top ten in the charts, holding its ground at 11th spot with 2,527 units sold in August 2024. The company aims to boost sales with a facelift ahead of the festive season.

That’s where the soon to launch facelift comes into action. Ahead of 4th October launch, Nissan has been dropping a few teasers. The most recent teaser shows Magnite facelift’s interiors. Starting with the interior colour theme, Nissan’s new teaser reminds me of Magnite SUV Concept which was first revealed exactly four years ago. Instead of the bright Red highlights, Nissan has used what looks like Orange or Tan or Camel shade.

We can see the same on dashboard and door panels. Seats get a lighter shade of this contrasting colour in a dual-tone appeal with Black. We can also see Orange or Tan stitching on steering wheel for contrast. Overall Lamborghini-like interior layout looks similar to current model. The grab handles on door panels get new interesting patterns for stylistic appeal.

Dashboard and door panels look like they have stitching on them, suggesting a soft-touch finish, to uplift overall cabin ambience of Magnite facelift. Speaking of cabin ambience, there is ambient lighting on dashboard and door panels. Steering is all-black, this time around, and centre console looks similar too.

Features upgrade?

On the outside, we can expect Nissan Magnite facelift to get new bumpers at the front and rear along with a larger grill. Most of the sheet metal might remain identical to keep costs in check. Alloy wheel design is new and LED projector headlight with LED indicators and fog lights are likely to be carried.

Also carried over, will be auto AC, rear AC vents, front and rear armrest, passive keyless entry and push-button start, large infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, TFT instrument cluster and more. We hope it gets front ventilated seats, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM and others.

Powertrains-wise, we don’t expect any changes. So, the 1.0L 3-cylinder may continue to be offered in naturally-aspirated and turbocharged format with 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox options as current model.