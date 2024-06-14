Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted At Bharat NCAP Testing Site

When launched, it will rival the sub 4m SUVs like Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO, Fronx, Taisor and its Renault counterpart, Kiger

Tata Punch EV and Nexon EV scored a stellar full fat 5 stars in Bharat NCAP tests just yesterday. The videos of these crash tests showed the process in detail. However, one of these videos from Bharat NCAP also teased Nissan Magnite facelift ahead of launch. Let’s take a look at what we have here.

Nissan Magnite Facelift – What is it doing at Bharat NCAP testing site?

There have been multiple instances of Nissan Magnite test mule sightings in India. In all these instances, Nissan Magnite facelift was camouflaged to conceal design changes. However, in the recent Bharat NCAP videos, a Nissan Magnite facelift engineering sample can be seen in the background.

Even though there was a cover on this vehicle, we can see a part of its face as this cover was partially undone. Thus revealing a part of Magnite’s fascia that is not camouflaged. When compared to current Magnite, design differences are quite subtle. This means Nissan India is not fiddling too much with the winning formula that they have at their hands.

Changes visible in these images include a unique front bumper that has been redesigned to bring it in line with current buyer trends. We can see a bull bar like effect in the front bumper which is highlighted in silver. This particular vehicle seems to be a mid-spec variant that has arrived at Bharat NCAP testing facility for a crash test.

Headlights and DRLs appear to be identical to current model. So, only plastic bits seem to have been redesigned. Fog lamps’ location could be changed too, or fog lights might be completely omitted as well. Like a lot of OEMs are doing recently. Alloy wheels are new and we can expect new colours.

Same 4 Stars continue with the facelift?

Global NCAP has awarded an impressive 4 Stars to Magnite and its Renault counterpart, Kiger. This is one of the strongest flex points for both vehicles. A similar result is expected with upcoming Bharat NCAP tests too. Where features are concerned, Nissan Magnite is decently kitted out for the price. Features like auto headlights, auto wipers, probably a sunroof, 6 airbags and other attributes could prove beneficial.

Top-spec variants of current Magnite boast auto climate control, up to 9-inch infotainment screen, 7-inch TFT instrument screen, cruise control, wireless connectivity, wireless charger, front and rear armrest, bi-Xenon projector headlights, LED fog lights, LED turn indicators, passive entry, push-button start and more.

The same 1.0L 3-cylinder engine will continue in either non-turbo and turbocharged guises. Up to 100 bhp and 152 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed MT or CVT are expected from this update. Launch is likely around festive season and crash test results might go live around the same time.