Nissan Magnite Facelift Testing Continues Ahead Of 4th October Launch

When launched, Nissan Magnite facelift will rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and Renault Kiger

Ever since its launch, Nissan Magnite has had a great start. It is the most affordable and value-for-money sub 4m SUV on sale today and is credited to keep the company afloat in India. Four years down the launch, Nissan is giving Magnite its first facelift, which should launch on 4th October, 2024.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Testing

After the launch of X-Trail SUV in limited numbers brought via CBU route, Nissan has turned its gaze towards its golden goose. Magnite has been a pivotal vehicle in Nissan India’s journey and has redefined value-for-money quotient in the sub 4m SUV segment.

An update to Nissan Magnite should increase the appeal and bring freshness to the product. Nissan is launching Magnite Facelift on 8th of October and it will feature a slightly redesigned fascia along with new alloy wheels. There might be a few features added to appeal to tech-savvy audience.

Ahead of launch, Nissan Magnite facelift testing continues with new spy shots shedding light on a few changes expected with this upcoming vehicle. Recently, a Nissan Magnite facelift was spotted in Bharat NCAP crash testing facility partially showing some of the design changes expected in the fascia.

The new spy shots show a Nissan Magnite facelift test mule fully draped in camouflage. One can expect redesigned headlights and DRLs, a larger grill and sharper front bumper with a new look. There will be minimal changes to car’s sheet metal, to keep the costs down. So, we can also expect a new rear bumper and new tail lights, LEDs this time around.

Alloy wheels look like they are a 7-spoke design, as opposed the striking ones seen on outgoing model. On the inside, Nissan Magnite Facelift will come equipped with a host of features and creature comforts. Considering how trendy a sunroof has gotten, Nissan might consider adding one too.

What to expect?

Nissan Magnite is a well-kitted-out offering, to begin with. With the facelift, we can expect new features like ventilated seats, automatic headlights, cornering lights, rain-sensing wipers and maybe even a premium sound system. We can also expect new colour themes and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with facelift.

Both the 1.0L engine configurations (NA and Turbo) are highly likely to be carried over as is. In naturally-aspirated setup, this 1.0L 3-cyl engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT. The Turbo comes with 99 bhp and 152 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. Precise details will be revealed at launch.

