Nissan Magnite Features Compared With Nexon, Venue, Sonet

Nissan Magnite will be launched soon in India – Ahead of that, here is a detailed features comparison with rivals

With products like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon dominating the compact SUV space, new arrivals have an uphill task ahead of them. After Toyota Urban Cruiser, the next product in this space will be Nissan Magnite. Most details, including price about Magnite have already been revealed and it is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Magnite vs. rivals – What customers can expect

From Nissan’s perspective, one of the toughest tasks at hand is to make customers aware about the benefits and advantages available with Magnite. People are often swayed by popular opinion, something that is currently in favour of bestsellers like Brezza and Sonet. Sometimes, just having a good product may not be enough to help customers make the right purchase decision.

With these factors in mind, Nissan has come up with a detailed action plan to let customers know how Magnite could be a better choice in comparison to rivals. As per the company’s internal marketing material, here are some key areas where Magnite fares better than its rivals.

Nissan Magnite Petrol NA MT vs Rivals

Magnite claims to have several features that are missing in rivals Sonet, Venue and Nexon. This is based on respective variant-wise comparison. As revealed earlier, Magnite will be offered in four trims – XE, XL, XV and XV Premium.

Some of the best-in-class features available with Magnite include 16-inch machined alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, front LED fog lamp, electrically adjustable rear view mirrors, rear spoiler + wiper, rear window defogger, chrome plated door handle, and functional roof rails.

Nissan Magnite Petrol Turbo MT vs Rivals

On the inside, the additional features available with Magnite include automatic climate control, 7-inch TFT colour multifunctional display, 8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi Connect, dust filter & deodorizer, front centre armrest, rear adjustable headrest, rear AC vents, keyless entry, 60:40 rear split seat, 10-litre illuminated glove box, height adjustable front seat, and steering mounted audio controls.

In terms of safety, Nissan Magnite scores higher with features such as cruise control, around view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-theft security alarm, impact sensing door unlock, speed sensing door lock, and central door lock.

Nissan Magnite Petrol Turbo CVT vs Rivals

Nissan Magnite will be available with a 1.0 litre NA petrol and 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor. The former is capable of generating 72 ps of max power at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of max torque at 3500 rpm. Engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The turbo petrol motor generates 100 ps / 160 Nm when mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and 100 ps / 152 Nm when coupled with a CVT automatic.

Best in class mileage

Another significant benefit available with Magnite is that it has the highest fuel efficiency in this segment. Customers choosing the 1.0 litre turbo petrol variant with 5-speed manual transmission will get 20 kmpl. In comparison, the numbers for rivals are – Brezza (18.76 kmpl), Sonet (18.40), Venue (18.07), Nexon (17.57), Mahindra XUV300 (16.82), and Ford EcoSport (15.90).

In terms of comfort & convenience, Magnite offers best-in-class front couple distance of 700 mm. In comparison, rival Brezza has 699 mm whereas Nexon and Venue have 683 mm each. Magnite is also offering best-in-class rear legroom of 593 mm.

In comparison, the numbers for rivals are – Venue (584 mm), Brezza (528 mm) and Nexon (527 mm). Magnite’s rear leg room is even higher than Creta (582 mm), which is currently the top selling SUV in the country.

Magnite SWOT analysis

Nissan Magnite does come across as a formidable rival, but eventually its customers who decide what’s best for them. Nissan’s brand awareness in the country is relatively weaker as compared to rivals, something that can impact Magnite sales.

The vastness of sales network and availability of service centres are other factors that determine customer purchase decisions. In these aspects, carmakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Kia have the natural advantage.

As may be recalled, the earlier launched Kicks SUV hasn’t met sales expectations. So the company will be working hard to achieve better results with Magnite. A change in status quo is usually exciting and it would be interesting to see if Magnite can enter the top five list of bestselling compact SUVs. We will have to wait a few months to know if Nissan has been successful in convincing customers to choose its Magnite SUV.