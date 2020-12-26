Nissan Magnite First Batch Owners Take Delivery Across India

Nissan Magnite was launched earlier this month in India – Deliveries have now started in phases

Nissan India has started the deliveries of Magnite. Launched on 2nd Dec 2020, official bookings had also opened on the same day. The first batch of customers, who had booked the car on the same day as launch, have now started getting deliveries of their car.

Nissan Magnite made its entry into the highly competitive sub 4 meter SUV segment on 2nd December 2020. Within 5 days of launch, the company has recorded over 5,000 bookings with the top two XV and XV Premium trims receiving the most attention while around 30 percent bookings are for the CVT automatic variants. 40 percent bookings were done via the company’s digital channel introduced during the pandemic.

Nissan Magnite Infotainment and Connectivity

Even as the Nissan Magnite base XE trim misses out on any sort of infotainment and connectivity, they are at their basics on the XL variant. These include a 2 DIN integrated audio system with MP3, AUX and Bluetooth, front and rear speakers and front tweeters and a USB fast charger.

The top two variants receive a floating 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, trip meter, rear view camera with display, HVAC airflow indicator, iPod support, and Wi-Fi connect.

The top of the line XV Premium gets addition features of around view monitor display with rear camera and simultaneous front and rear side view display and bird’s eye view along with Nissan connected car technology.

Engine Options

The Nissan Magnite SUV is powered exclusively by a petrol engine lineup. The 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 71 hp power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. It also gets powered via a 1.0 liter turbo charged petrol engine making 100 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm torque at 2,800-3,600 rpm. Transmission options include a 5 speed manual gearbox and Nissan’s X-Tronic continuous variable transmission.

Nissan is betting big on the Magnite especially since it has to face tough competition against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, etc. Nissan also plans to expand its sales and service networks across India with an aim to bring an end-to-end digital ecosystem and a virtual showroom with vehicle configurator at 20 new showrooms in India.

Nissan Magnite Price Increase

The new Magnite comes in with introductory pricing between Rs.4.99-9.45 lakhs, aimed to undercut its rivals, and these prices are valid till 31st December 2020. Post this date, the price structure will see a revision with the base variant at Rs.5.59 lakhs despite which the Magnite will still be the most affordable in its segment.