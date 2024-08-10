Nissan Magnite ‘Freedom Offer’ Saves Up To Rs 1.53 L For Military And Police Personnel

The Nissan Magnite is available with a ‘Freedom Offer’ exclusively for Defence, Central Paramilitary and State Police Forces, allowing for savings upto Rs 1.53 lakh through August 2024

Nissan Magnite, the 5-seater SUV which starts from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is at a special discount for all Defence, Central Paramilitary and State Police Forces through the month of August 2024. Especially for the armed forces, the Magnite will be on sale via CSD AFD portal www.afd.csdindia.gov.in where it will be on offer at special pricing.

Nissan Magnite ‘Freedom Offer’

If you can recall Magnite’s launch prices, Freedom Offer for Defence, Central Paramilitary and State Police Forces, replicates introductory pricing offered on the Magnite at the time of launch in December 2020. Nissan has also setup an exclusive helpdesk for easy facilitation, fast tracking of bookings and deliveries across India.

This initiative is specially extended to Indian Armed Forces, Central Paramilitary and State Police Forces of India to show the company’s appreciation for their commitment, service and sacrifice that they extend to the safety and protection of our country.

Offer for Defence Personnel

Via the CSD AFD portal, the Nissan Magnite can be had at a total saving of upto Rs 1.53 lakh depending on variant. The base Magnite XE which is presently priced at Rs 5,99,900 (ex-showroom) is at a special price of Rs 4,99,000 for the Indian Armed Forces, relating to a saving of Rs 1,00,900.

Magnite XL sees a saving of Rs 1,64,010 on its ex-showroom price of Rs 7,04,000 being offered at a discounted price of Rs 5,39,990 via the CSD portal. The top spec Nissan Magnite XV which carries an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 7,82,000 is on offer through the month of August 2024 at a discount at Rs 6,29,000 relating to a saving of Rs 1,53,000.

Offer for Central Paramilitary Forces and State Police Forces

Nissan is also offering the Magnite at special rates for Central Paramilitary Forces and State Police Forces via the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar. The base Magnite XE is at a special ex-showroom rate of Rs 5,65,000 relating to a discount of Rs 34,900. The Magnite XL is on offer at Rs 6,04,000 as compared to ex-showroom price of Rs 7,04,000 while the Magnite XV is at a special discount of 6,97,000, a Rs 85,000 benefit under this scheme.

Taking into account discount on the top two Magnite XE AMT and Magnite GEZA CVT, these two variants are on offer at Rs 5,94,900 and Rs 9,09,000 respectively. It relates to a discount of Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively.

Powertrain options

Nissan Magnite draws its power via two petrol engine options. The 1.0 liter naturally aspirated engine produces 72 hp power mated to a 5 speed MT or 5 speed AMT. The 1.0 liter turbo petrol unit is capable of 100 hp peak power and is offered with a CVT along with a 5 speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency on the turbo petrol unit is at 17.7 km/l with CVT and 20 km/l with MT while the naturally aspirated unit is capable of 18.75 km/l via MT and 19.7 km/l via 5 speed AMT.

Nissan Magnite completes 3 consecutive years of achieving 30,000+ sales. In June, the Magnite commemorated a major milestone as its 1,00,000 unit rolled out of its Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai while it amassed sales of 1,00,000 units in domestic markets in January 2024 with exports crossing the 30,000 unit mark in April 2024. In July 2024, the Nissan Magnite found mention on the list of sub 4 meter SUVs ahead of the Renault Kiger, with sales of 2,011 units during the month.

Statement from Nissan India

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said on the launch of the Freedom Offer, “As we commemorate Independence Day, we are proud to present our Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite to our Armed Forces, Central Paramilitary Forces & State Police Forces personnel at a never-before special price. We deeply honour the real heroes of our nation—our defence and paramilitary personnel—whose sacrifices ensure our safety and freedom. It is our privilege to extend this special offer as a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering dedication and service.”