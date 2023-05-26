Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition Launch Price Rs. 7.39 Lakh

Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition comes equipped with a sole 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 71 bhp and 96 Nm, mated to a 5MT

Since its launch in 2020, Nissan Magnite is one of the popular choices in the sub 4m segment. It slots below the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and competes with Tata Punch, Citroen C3, upcoming Hyundai Exter and Mahindra XUV100 along with its Renault counterpart, Kiger.

Nissan is fortifying its only offering in India with GEZA Special Edition. This new edition features updated interiors that will pose better value for its customers. Nissan India has priced it at Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-sh).

Enhance your sensory experiences with Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition

In terms of pricing, GEZA Edition slots above XL Executive trim (Rs. 7.34 lakh, ex-sh) and below XV trim (Rs. 7.81 lakh, ex-sh). Both the trims mentioned come equipped with non-turbo powertrains. Bookings for Nissan Magnite Giza Special Edition is possible from any of the company’s dealerships for a nominal amount of Rs. 11,000.

Nissan mentions that GEZA edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes. The company intends to offer a better sensory experience for its customers with this new GEZA Special Edition. The changes with this GEZA Edition mainly revolve around Magnite’s infotainment screen and speakers.

For starters, there is an all-new 9” infotainment screen as opposed to Magnite’s standard 8” unit. Not only is this unit larger in size, but poses smaller bezels around its display, that looks more appealing too. As before, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity is done wirelessly. There are premium JBL speakers now.

Lower-trims got a Beige dual-tone dashboard which is the case with GEZA Special Edition too. Automatic climate control system, shark fin antenna, ambient lighting with app-based controls, rear camera with guidelines are part of standard fitment with GEZA. Nissan even offers premium Beige seat upholstery as well, which is optional extra.

Engine Specs

The same 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine as before, is part of GEZA’s fitment. This engine generates 71 bhp and 96 Nm, mated to a 5MT. There is a turbocharged version of this engine with higher trims that unlocks 99 bhp and 160 Nm, mated to either a 5MT or CVT. With BS6 P2 update, Nissan made Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard fitment across the trim levels.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India commented on the pricing announcement, saying; “The Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition delivers exceptional value enhancing lifestyle with premium audio and infotainment experience on a very competitive price in the SUV segment, making Magnite the most compelling product proposition on the strength of safety and performance features.”